A fan just said Ximena Duque looked like a ‘streetwalker’ on the red carpet. What went wrong?

NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT -- "2016 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2016" -- -- Pictured: Ximena Duque, "Days of Our Lives" on NBC -- (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Ximena Duque just got raked over the coals for a little mistake.

OK, so the Colombiana grabbed a dress that may have not been the best choice, but we’re all human here, no?

On Wednesday, Duque posed on the red carpet with Cuban actress Isabella Castillo at the Telemundo Center for the premiere of “El Recluso,” The Recluse. It is an adaptation of an Argentine TV series, and premieres Sept. 25. Castillo, one of the show’s stars, wore a cute printed black and white pantsuit with pockets.

Duque’s outfit? A beige, lacy, topless number that looked a little on the wrinkled side. In style circles, it’s called “ruched.”

Regardless to say, Duque got reemed on the Internet would be an understatement.

Here’s a taste from one follower:

“So much money that the husband [entrepreneur Jay Adkins] has and she chose the most ugly and cheap looking dress that seems like it was taken from Ross. No my dear, I would have had at least three options knowing that I was going to Telemundo with so many cameras around….You look terrible.”

Another: “Ximena Duque used to be one of the best dressed. Today she had on a dress that looked like a streetwalker’s.”

Whoa!

Duque, instead of not engaging with the troll, gave the frock’s designer Patricia Nascimento a shoutout.

Nascimento posted a pic of Duque and Adkins on her Insta, and did not nearly get the same negative response about the dress.

One of her fans called her “one of the best designers in the world.”