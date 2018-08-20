2 Chainz got married in Miami. Guest list included Kim Kardashian, Lil Wayne and a white tiger

Mr. and Mrs. Chainz at Rockwell after saying they do.

Rapper 2 Chainz can now add the proverbial ball & chain to his name after getting hitched to his longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward Saturday night at the Versace Mansion.

The guest list included Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Monica, and, perhaps the most newsworthy guest, a white tiger.

The groom was in all black while his bride wore white with a long train. Thankfully Kardashian, seen earlier that day baring her assets on the beach, came covered up and didn’t upstage the bride.

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Aug 19, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

Following the ceremony, the party moved to Rockwell, where the couple was seen dancing to Beyonce’s “Drunk in Love” and to a live performance by pal O.T. Genasis.

Together with he and his baby break the Chainz of love. Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

The couple was feted by parades of champagne all night long. The happy groom got on the mic telling the crowd,”It’s been a long and beautiful day,” toasting to his new wife and mother of their three children.

Chainz then hopped up on stage with his pal before heading back to wifey to enjoy their pricey Armand de Brignac bubbly. Also seen wishing the couple well: Jermaine Dupri, Timbaland and Busta Rhymes. The party lasted until around 5 a.m.

OT Genasis, meanwhile,was getting cozy with Khloe Kardashian’s bestie, Malika Haqq. Will there be another wedding soon?

Doubtful, but stay tuned.