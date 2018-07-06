Want to hang out in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood? Here’s what to do

Looking for some new spots to hit the next time you’re out and about in Midtown Miami? We’ve got you covered, plus some classics and a couple of worthy newcomers just north of this Miami neighborhood in the center of it all.

Where to Stay

A rendering of the pool at Hyde Midtown.

Hyde Suites & Residences Midtown Miami is slated to open in September, making it the first luxury lifestyle hotel in midtown. The 60-room hotel will be part of the larger 410-unit residential tower created by a slew of development heavy hitters including sbe, The Related Group and Dezer Development with architecture and interiors by Arquitectonica and Rockwell Group, respectively.

Where to Eat & Drink

The everything bagel dish and clams at Mason.

Midtown is home to the latest buzzy restaurant opening with Mason by Beaker & Grey’s Brian Nasajon, inside the old Gigi space. The concept is a cozy, new-fangled diner serving updated versions of old standbys. Think, classic Reubens, medianoches and oxtail hash. It’s also filling the midtown late night dining void left by Gigi and staying open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. nightly.

A plant-based pasta dish at Glam.

Chef Todd Erickson also set his sights on midtown when it came to opening his first foray into plant-based cuisine with Glam Vegan. Look for items like jackfruit tacos with tomatillo, cashew cheese plates, gazpacho and a BBQ vegan burger. On Sundays, enjoy all day brunch with crave-worthy entrees like vanilla-almond French toast topped with blood orange and coconut whipped cream.

The delectable beet ravioli at Palat.

For Palat, you’ll technically have to travel slightly north of midtown into the Buena Vista neighborhood, but the short trek is definitely worth it for this new neighborhood Italian “tapas-style” spot with lots of style. The small plates approach just means you get to sample even more delectable dishes and pastas, like steak tartare crostini, goat cheese beet ravioli with hazelnuts and piquillo peppers stuffed with crab and manchego.

It’s all about the wine at Lagniappe.

When it comes to nightlife in midtown, head to Lagniappe for bottles of fine wine and build-your-own cheese and cured meat plates. Congregate with friends on the sprawling outdoor patio after dusk or head inside to listen to live jazz and buy another bottle of wine.

Prohibition

Prohibition Restaurant and Speakeasy is a cozy little place where a reservation is key. Come for the lobster mac and cheese, stay for the Wagyu skirt steak at this elegant little meet up spot where diners can line several long communal tables. Stick around for drinks after dinner and see who’s playing a set.

Chef Timon Balloo’s creative dishes make up menu at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill. (Handout)

Sugarcane Raw Bar and Grill‘s Chef Timon Balloo churns out small plates from an open fire grill, raw bar and traditional kitchen at this neighborhood favorite known for innovative dishes. Try the goat cheese croquettes or the pork belly dumpling and see if you can actually share.

Shopping

The Shops at Midtown Miami Herald Archives

Much of midtown is a development orbiting around The Shops at Midtown Miami, so make the most of your visit and get a little shopping done while you’re here. The shops consist of familiar retailers like Nordstrom Rack, West Elm, Target, Dicks Sporting Goods and Petsmart.

Head to the Design District

The Palm Court in the Design District.

Here’s another activity that requires a brief field trip north to the ever-unspooling Design District. Yes, you can shop here too with fancy flagship boutiques ranging from Prada to Saint Laurent, but you can also visit the new ICA, Miami museum, which is always free, and explore the new St. Roch Market food hall.