This new South Beach hotel is bringing back 1940s glamour — and the conga line

After a $110 million makeover of the former Park Central Hotel on Ocean Drive, Celino South Beach is getting ready to open in early 2019, leaning heavily on the spot’s original allure. The Park Central was allegedly the birthplace of the conga line (Gloria and Emilio Estefan brought it to all of America’s attention much later, and for that we are grateful).

The Park Central was also a hangout for stars like Clark Gable and Humphrey Bogart. No word on whether Bogie did the conga or not.

Three of the hotel’s original Art Deco buildings make up the new 132-room oceanfront hotel, in addition to a new five-story building with an atrium.

The outdoor terrace of Celino South Beach.

The pool and rooftop sun deck features a glass-bottom pool that reflects aquatic light images on the atrium as well as a courtyard pool. French street artist Mr. Brainwash – you remember this guy, he’s always around for Miami Art Week – has created a mural in the atrium.

Where to lounge at the new hotel.

Other amenities include on-demand beauty services, customized bicycles by Republic Bike and a fitness room that’s open 24/7.

Most importantly, the rooms come with a conga-line kit with how-to guides, drums and cigars. Bogie would’ve been proud.

The indoor bar at Celino South Beach.

Celino South Beach

Opening: February 2019

For reservations and more information: thecelinohotel.com or 786-374-4090