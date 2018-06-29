This new bayfront hotel is in Brickell, but it took its inspiration from Calle Ocho

Hyatt Centric (1102 Brickell Bay Dr., Brickell; 786-441-1234) opened its second Miami hotel on breezy Brickell Bay Drive overlooking Biscayne Bay as part of the new 83-story Panorama apartment tower. The relatively new lifestyle brand, with a focus on experiential travel and city center locations, made its Miami debut in South Beach just south of Lincoln Road in 2015.

The facade of Hyatt Centric Brickell, part of the Panorama Tower development on Brickell Bay Drive.

Its Brickell counterpart occupies the first 19 floors of the Panorama development with 208 spacious bayfront rooms, a 19th floor rooftop swimming pool and fitness center and the second floor Caña restaurant and lounge.

The hotel’s contemporary design takes a cue from nearby Little Havana and Cuban culture. The lobby’s tiled floors are a modern interpretation on traditional Spanish tile, while rooms feature accent walls depicting classic Spanish tile patterns and photographs of Havana. The inside of the minibars even bear the polka-dots of domino tiles in a nod to nearby Maximo Gomez Domino Park in Little Havana.

The bright hotel lobby features photography of Havana.

The centerpiece of the second floor restaurant is a colorful mural by local artist Francisco Cerón depicting familiar scenes and symbols of both Miami and Cuba, including a vibrant salsa dancer, cafecito, cruise ship and the bay. Here, Cuban-born Executive Chef William Milian has created an excellent menu of sophisticated staples from the island, made with love. Think, vaca frita, lechon asado and camarones al ajillo, along with pan-Latin dishes like Peruvian ceviche and Dominican octopus mofongo, all perfectly paired with a coconut mojito.

Francisco Cerón’s mural at Caña.

“Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami is a home base for savvy explorers looking to discover the best Miami has to offer,” says Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami General Manager Ricardo Mendes of the brand’s ethos. “Our team of local experts has been specially trained to curate unique experiences based on guests’ individual preferences, while contemporary guestrooms deliver everything today’s travelers need and nothing they don’t.”

Introductory rates from $229.