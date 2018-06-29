The tourists are gone, Miami. Here’s how to take advantage of your city in the off season.

We’re on the brink of July. And you know what that means: sweltering heat, sunsets after 8 p.m. and the city blissfully free of the tourist swarm. It’s also the best time of year to get serious deals on the best luxury hotels, fancy restaurants and posh spas across Miami.

It all kicks off July 1 with Miami Spa Month, which runs through the end of August (many spas extend this promotion through September). Participating spas offer select treatments for as low as $109.

Miami Spice runs August and September with participating restaurants offering special three-course prix fixe menus for $23 at lunch and brunch, and $39 at dinner.

Summer is also the best time of year for hotel deals, especially August and September, so pencil in your staycation at that new fancy hotel you’ve been dying to check into. In some cases, you’ll find rates at half their peak season price. Look for special Miami Hotel Months offerings now through September.

Our Picks

Miami Spa (July & August)

Get some much needed rest and relaxation at Lapis Spa.

Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau might just be our favorite for the lavish amenities and the fact that a treatment also gains you access to their pool, beach and gym. Give yourself plenty of time to enjoy their expansive Ritual Water Journey, which includes a eucalyptus steam room, deluge showers and mineral pool and jet bath. While treatments are offered seven days a week, you get a little more for your money if you can visit during the week. We like their 80-minute Visible Brilliance facial ($139) using a crystal tip microdermabrasion wand.

You’ll love the Wet Spa relaxation journey prior to your treatment at Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena, so be sure to arrive an hour early and meander through their marble hammam, sauna and showers. For Spa Month, we like the 50-minute Masaje de Coco ($139) where they’ll slather you up with nourishing coconut oil. The price also includes a complimentary yoga or tai chi class, plus mediation on the day of your visit.

Miami Spice (August & September)

Start thinking about that Miami Spice reservation at Byblos.

The list of participating Miami Spice restaurants will be revealed any day now, but we’ve already got our eyes on a favorite. Mediterranean stunner Byblos reliably offers one of the most generous (and bottom-line money-saving) Miami Spice menus in town. Their first course consists of your choice of two mezzes with selections like lamb ribs and flatbread pide. Choose from an entree and side for the main course (we love the snapper and flank steak). And then save room for dessert!

Miami Hotels (through September)

The views are sublime from the new Four Seasons Surfside.

This is the time of year to try to snag a room at one of Miami’s most cost prohibitive (i.e., expensive as hell!) hotels, especially late August when rates are at their lowest all year. We love Four Seasons Surfside, Faena, The Miami Beach EDITION, 1 Hotel South Beach, W South Beach—see if you can’t find a steal.

Still not sure where to stay? Check out our Guide to Miami hotels for every type of traveler.

Pair that overnight stay with a Miami Spice dinner and Miami Spa treatment, and you’ll be living large for way less—like the savvy local you are.