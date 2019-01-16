Curious about Calle Ocho? Explore it from this new boutique hotel.

The first floor lobby and workspace at the new Life House hotel.

Take an historic 1920s building near Calle Ocho. Add Art Deco and Mission-style touches, plus a cafe that takes its veggie dishes seriously and a rooftop bar and restaurant to open in the near future.

What do you end up with? The new Life House boutique hotel in Little Havana, which is now open for business.

The hospitality brand prides itself on being in touch with the neighborhoods its hotels are located in. The concept relies on urging visitors to immerse themselves in local culture in every possible way. So the new hotel in Little Havana aims to create a Miami Latin vibe, featuring vintage furniture and fixtures.

There’s also a cozy courtyard for relaxing, because relaxing is crucial to the Miami lifestyle.

take a nap in the courtyard at Life House. It’s the Miami way.

“While each neighborhood we enter has a story to tell, Little Havana has a particular cultural richness,” said Rami Zeidan, co-founder and CEO of Life House, in a press release. “We’re really excited to open this special property.”

The hotel features 33 rooms, a living room lobby, library and workspace and a courtyard garden complete with a hammock. There will always be select rooms for less than $149 a night, and there’s a limited special that offer rooms for as low as $119.

A room inside Life House.

The cafe, Parcela, is scheduled to open the first week of February. Inspired by the traditions of Latin cuisine, the menu will be heavy on vegetable dishes, with many of the ingredients grown on the property. It’s led by Venezuelan-born chef Leo Pablo and Brian Griffiths, both of whom will also design the menu for the rooftop restaurant, due to open later this spring.

A second Life House property is due to open in Miami Beach this spring.

Life House opens its boutique hotel in Little Havana.

Life House

Where: 528 SW Ninth Ave., East Little Havana

Reservations: www.lifehousehotels.com