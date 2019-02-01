At this new fitness-minded Miami hotel, staying in means working out

No more sitting around watching porn all night. EVEN Hotel wants you to work out.

Lots of hotels have gyms. But at this new Miami hotel, you don’t even have to leave your room to get in a workout.

South Florida’s first EVEN Hotel, brought to you by the InterContinental Hotel Group, is now open near the recently approved, 73-acre Miami Freedom Park. It’s the first new hotel near the future home of Inter Miami, the city’s new soccer team (or so David Beckham hopes).

Which makes sense. Because this place is all about wellness and fitness.

Here’s what you’ll find in its 190 guest rooms: A mounted fitness wall. Resistance bands. An exercise ball. A yoga mat and block. On demand fitness videos.

Exercise in the privacy of your own room.

Just how hard core are you? Even the suites come with spin bikes. No more excuses, and no more lying in bed watching TV and eating junk food out of the vending machines all night.

The in-room amenities even include a workout guide to help you get started. And even if you have to get some work done on your laptop, the rooms include ergonomic work stations and stand-up desks.

A subtle hint to start sweating.

If you’re a more social workout type, don’t worry. EVEN has a larger communal gym with round-the-clock access, with treadmills, spin bikes, bands and weights. There’s also a pool if you want to swim some laps, though no one will judge you if you just bask in the sun. Really.

The hotel’s restaurant, Cork & Kale, has plenty of healthy options for breakfast and dinner, but a few indulgent choices, too. There’s also a marketplace that sells snacks and beverages 24 hours a day.

You can eat healthy or indulge yourself and Cork & Kale.

EVEN Hotel Miami

Where: 3499 NW 25th St, Miami; 305-636-7000

Reservations here.