12 new hotels we cannot wait to open in Miami (plus one in the Bahamas)

Inside the luxury yacht-inspired lobby of Mr. C Coconut Grove by the Ciprianis.

The list of highly-anticipated South Florida hotel openings keeps growing, and some are scheduled to debut any day now. From Little Havana to Coconut Grove and South Beach, here’s what’s new and exciting on the horizon.

1. Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Miami Beach

An oceanfront guest room at the forthcoming Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club.

The historic Roy France Art Deco hotel on Collins Avenue in mid-beach is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation by new ownership. It will join Marriott’s Autograph Collection as the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club. The hotel’s interiors are being reimagined by Bill Rooney Studio. The design will draw inspiration from the European Riviera of the 1940s with white stone, smoky blue and gold while retaining the lobby’s original terrazzo floors.

Slated Opening Date: Summer 2018

2. Selina Hotel Little Havana

A rooftop pool is one of the draws to Selina Little Havana.

Little Havana’s historic Tower Hotel is set to re-open in September as the Selina Hotel Little Havana. It will be the Latin American hotel group’s first foray into the US market, in partnership with Miami’s Barlington Group, which also reintroduced Ball & Chain to the neighborhood. The 62-room boutique hotel will feature rooms ranging from shared, hostel-style accommodations to luxurious private suites, as well as a co-working space and restaurant and bar concept. Selina also has its sights set on three more Miami locations within the next two years, so watch this space.

Slated Opening Date: September 2018

3. Mr. C Coconut Grove

Mr. C Coconut Grove is designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Martin Brudnizki.

The C is for Cipriani, the family behind the famed eponymous fine dining Italian restaurants, largely credited for creating both the bellini and beef carpaccio at the legendary Harry’s Bar in Venice. Mr. C is an endeavor of the family’s fourth generation, brothers Ignazio and Maggio, who have already opened hotels in Beverly Hills and New York. In Coconut Grove, Mr. C is designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Martin Brudnizki, inspired by a sleek luxury yacht. The hotel boasts 100 rooms and the rooftop restaurant, fittingly named, Bellini.

Slated Opening Date: Winter 2018

4. Hyde Midtown Suites & Residences

A rendering of the pool at Hyde Midtown.

When Hyde Suites & Residences Midtown Miami opens, it will be midtown’s first luxury lifestyle hotel. The 60-room hotel is part of the larger 410-unit residential tower created by a slew of development heavy hitters including sbe, The Related Group and Dezer Development with architecture and interiors by Arquitectonica and Rockwell Group.

Slated Opening Date: Late 2018

5. Generator Miami

The new-fangled, high-design European hostel Generator is making its U.S. debut in Miami inside a historic Art Deco building at 3201 Collins Avenue just south of the Faena District. Details remain scarce, but the Generator sign already adorns the facade and we know that means more low cost, stylish rooms will be available in this desirable destination soon.

Slated Opening Date: Late 2018

6. Costa Hollywood Beach Resort

An aerial rendering of the Costa Hollywood from the Intracoastal.

Hollywood’s hotel scene keeps booming. The latest is Costa Hollywood Beach Resort, nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean on Ocean Drive. The 307-room hotel ranges from studios to three-bedroom, residential-style suites with stainless steel kitchens ideal for extended stays and family vacations. The playful, modern design includes a 25,000 square-foot rooftop pool deck. Award-winning Argentine restaurant Piegari will make its U.S. debut here.

Slated Opening Date: Late 2018

7. The Celino South Beach

A rendering of the bar at the forthcoming Celino South Beach by Navigate Design.

The Celino South Beach is set to transform the historic Park Central Hotel and two other buildings on the 600 block of Ocean Drive into a 132-room boutique hotel. There will also be a newly built five-story atrium structure. The property will boast three food and beverage outlets, a ground level swimming pool and a rooftop glass-bottom pool and sundeck. According to a press release, the aesthetic will be “rich in tropical class and Latin charisma.” Early renderings show rooms and common areas awash in pale hues reminiscent of the sunset and seashore.

Slated Opening Date: Late 2018

8. Palihouse Miami Beach

A guest room at Palihouse Santa Monica. Trendy Los Angeles-based boutique hotel group Paligroup has its eyes on Miami and Seattle as the first two cities outside of California to expand its brand. With popular hotels in Santa Monica, West Hollywood and Melrose, Paligroup plans to open Palihouse Miami Beach at 3101 Indian Creek Drive, just a few blocks north of The Freehand Miami. With a similarly eclectic, shabby chic aesthetic, they should make for friendly neighbors. The 70-room hotel will feature a lobby bar, pool, beach service and private dock.

Slated Opening Date: Early 2019

9. Wyndham Hotel in Brickell

Brickell’s getting a new glittering tower designed by Arquitectonica in late 2019. Wyndham Hotels will open a 445-room dual-branded concept in the heart of the Financial District, operating a Wyndham Grand and TRYP by Wyndham under the same roof. TRYP is Wyndham’s new select-service lifestyle brand with signature family rooms featuring bunk beds and extra space, which will be paired with the hotel’s established upscale Wyndham Grand brand. The brands will share the hotel’s common areas, including a pool and rooftop restaurant.

Slated Opening Date: Late 2019

10. Thompson South Beach

Finvarb Group is staging an Act 2 for Thompson Hotels in South Beach.

Yes, you read that right. Thompson South Beach is making a Miami comeback. We know what you’re thinking: didn’t we already have a Thompson South Beach? We did. The mid-beach building currently occupied by The Confidante originally opened as a Thompson before quickly selling to Hyatt. (Who can keep up?) Anyway, they’re planting the flag again in partnership with Miami’s Finvarb Group. The newly built hotel on 17th & Washington is inspired by the undulating lines of Frank Gehry’s nearby New World Center with 150 rooms, a rooftop pool and restaurant.

Slated Opening Date: 2020

11. AC Sawgrass Mills/Sunrise

A rendering of the lobby design at AC Sawgrass Mills/Sunrise.

Shoppers who really want to hunker down during an outing to Sawgrass Mills will be able to check into the AC Sawgrass Mills/Sunrise starting in 2020 to seriously relax between shopping excursions to the mega outlet mall. The 170-room hotel will be developed in partnership with Simon, which manages Sawgrass Mills. It will feature the AC’s minimalist design aesthetic, as well as its signature European breakfast.

Slated Opening Date: Early 2020

Bahamas

12. Margaritaville at The Pointe, Nassau

An aerial rendering of Jimmy Buffet’s forthcoming Margaritaville Resort in Nassau.

With his latest Margaritaville resorts in Hollywood and Key West, Jimmy Buffett has set his empire building sites on Nassau, Bahamas for his next project. The $250 million, six acre resort will boast 150 guest rooms, as well as 150 luxury residential condominiums all flaunting the easy-breezy Parrothead lifestyle. The resort will also have a marina, water park with massive lagoon-style swimming pools, an entertainment center and multiple Buffett-branded dining venues.

Slated Opening Date: Phased beginning in mid-2019