This Miami neighborhood was just named one of the top hipster hangouts in America

Does it look familiar to you? Of course it does.

It will come as no surprise that a popular Miami neighborhood was named one of the top hipster hangouts in America. Yes, that’s right – Kendall is the top spot for hipsters all over the country. Take that, Portland!

Ha ha! We’re kidding about the Kendall part (despite its magic). The top hipster hangout in Miami is actually Wynwood, according to TripAdvisor. And we are surprisingly OK with that. (TripAdvisor also pays tribute to other hipster hotbeds like Philadelphia’s Fishtown, Seattle’s Ballard and East Nashville.)

TripAdvisor writes this about Wynwood: “Dotted with some of the best breweries, pop-up shops, and dance venues Miami has to offer, this once-industrial district has been transformed.” No kidding. Years ago, Miami used to speed through it with the doors locked.

The article also offers shoutouts to favorites like Wynwood Brewing Company and Coyo Taco. It does not mention exactly how many Instagrammable spots there are – this is a crucial element in becoming a hipster hot spot – but we estimate conservatively that the number exceeds one billion.

Everybody has a selfie from Wynwood Walls. Even your grandma. Mary Beth Koeth

Sure, everybody likes those murals. But we hear a lot of people wishing the hipsters would go back to the Brooklyn from whence they sprang fully formed from artisanal ramen shops. But we are quite frankly happy to have them here. They have taught us so much.

Here are the things we didn’t know until hipsters showed up

The hippest streets in the country are right here, people. Mary Beth Koeth

Avocado toast is worth up to $10 a slice

Brussels sprouts actually taste good

You can make a mango craft beer and people will actually drink it

The uglier the beard the better it is

Someone will pay a lot of money for your old David Bowie “Hunky Dory” album

It’s no longer called an “album” – it’s “vinyl”

So, see, hipsters have been an important influence on Miami culture. We should be very happy to have them here. At least until we’re trying to find a parking space on a Saturday.