This hilarious novela takes place in a Kendall supermarket and we’re weirdly invested in it

Maria Angelica and Jorge Luis are too passionate for this Kendall supermarket.

You probably never knew that the people of Kendall were this passionate.

Miami comic Yamil Piedra created the web series “Bodega de Pasion,” which is a parody of a typical Spanish telenovela. Well, it’s a parody of a scene from a Spanish novela. Each video is less than a minute long and consists of some hilariously cringy reaction shots after an even cringier altercation between its two protagonists.

The series stars Adriana Cataño, a Miami actress who plays Maria Angelica, and Piedra as Jorge Luis, her lover.

The setting: a Kendall supermarket, where the produce, dairy, fruit and meats are all played for their double meanings in Spanish. The tortured romance takes place throughout the store, where they argue passionately about broken eggs, sausages, papayas and expired milk. It sounds ridiculous, because it is.

If you haven’t seen it, you need to get with the program.

Here’s the first episode, where we meet our feuding lovers arguing over expired milk:

Bodega de Pasión: Leche The employees in this bodega are hotter than the Cafe con Leche! Adriana Catano & Yamil Piedra Posted by EOP Comedy Show on Tuesday, July 31, 2018

In this episode, you see what happens to Jorge Luis when he learns that there is no more papaya for him:

Bodega de Pasión: La Papaya Your new favorite telenovela takes place in a bodega! Yamil Piedra / Adriana Catano Posted by EOP Comedy Show on Tuesday, August 7, 2018

In another gripping episode, we see Maria Angelica’s lament when she realizes she has broken Jorge Luis’ eggs:

Bodega de Pasión: Los Huevos Your new favorite telenovela takes place in a bodega! Yamil Piedra / Adriana Catano Posted by EOP Comedy Show on Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Or when Maria Angelica demands more chorizo:

Bodega de Pasión: El Chorizo Jorge Luis and Maria Angelica are at it again in Episode 4 of Bodega de Pasión: a telenovela that shows what happens when you mix passion with produce. Yamil Piedra Adriana Catano Posted by EOP Comedy Show on Tuesday, August 21, 2018

You get the idea.

Piedra, formerly one-half of Miami comedy duo A Pair of Nuts, used to do a similar bit in their shows. The chapters are shared on Facebook via EOP Comedy (Equal Opportunity Comedy), which Piedra describes as “a native digital platform satisfying the cravings of today’s multicultural millennial audience by serving up authentic, quality, smart and relevant comedy.”

The episodes were shot at El Gallego Supermarket in West Kendall (15138 SW 56th St., Miami), during business hours. “I can only imagine what they’re thinking as they shop and a few aisles down they hear a man scream “MIS HUEVOS!,” said Piedra. They even used several employees as extras.

Piedra has created other videos for the platform as well and at the end of the month, a film he wrote and stars in hits theaters. The movie, called “Trico Tri,” is a Spanglish Halloween comedy. Check out the trailer: