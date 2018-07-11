Second suspect arrested in murder of rapper XXXTentacion

A Fort Lauderdale man on probation has been charged with first-degree murder as the second suspect in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office didn’t have to look for Michael Boatwright once detectives got the arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

The 22-year-old was already in Broward County Jail after his arrest Thursday on felony cocaine possession with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor marijuana possession charges, which brought additional violation of probation charges. Boatwright is on probation until April 2019 from battery and drug charges.

BSO says it is still looking for Robert Allen as a person of interest in the murder.

Dedrick Williams was arrested three weeks ago on a murder charge as one of the gunman who shot XXXTentacion (given name: Jahseh Onfroy) in a robbery as the rapper left Deerfield Beach’s Riva Motorsports & Marine.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.