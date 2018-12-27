Posted on

Miami, this is your year. Here are the New Year’s resolutions you need for 2019

We've got high hopes for you, Miami.
By Connie OgleFor Miami.com

We are staring down a new year and resolving to be better. Are you doing the same? Vowing to stop all your bad habits, like communicating with other drivers via the use of one finger?

Good for you! Be best. But what about our city? Is it resolving to be better? Does it have a plan for improvement in 2019?

We suspect not, because Miami. So we have taken the liberty of making a few New Year’s resolutions for the city. Here’s what you should do in 2019, Magic City.

Read more: The ultimate guide to New Year’s Eve in Miami

Read more: Free things to do on New Year’s Eve in Miami

Finish a road construction project

836 would be a solid place to start.

Pick a construction project, any construction project. The turnpike. 836. 826. Just finish one. Please. We’re begging here.

Find a permanent home for Ultra

ultra

You know Key Biscayne is not the long term answer. Bayfront Park makes so much more sense. But if you don’t want to put it there, well, we DID offer some other suggestions of where it could go.

Try to keep the feces in the water to a minimum

Crandon North Beach has been one of the epicenters of feces this year.

Particularly around the Fourth of July, when we kinda like to swim.

Instruct drivers to put stickers in the right place on license tags

We need community outreach to stop this nightmare.

You wouldn’t think this would be a difficult thing to learn, but apparently Miami drivers can’t get it right.

Fix Bayside

Let’s get a food hall up in this piece.

Cocowalk and even lowly Sunset Place are getting makeovers. Why does Bayside have to remain so terrible?

Name Biscayne Boulevard after Dwyane Wade

Courtesy of Miami Heat

 

This is a no brainer. In fact, name everything after him.

Stifle the duck uprising

Ducks are punks.Pedro Portal

They’d kill us if they had the chance.

Teach the drivers of Miami how to use turn signals

Wait. This is impossible. Never mind.

Comments

More Like This
This new restaurant brings Puerto Rico to Miami. Pubbelly’s Mendín unveils his new spot
Miami, this is your year. Here are the New Year’s resolutions you need for 2019
Is Vagabond Sushi & Bar the neighborhood sushi joint MiMo has been waiting for?
Miami Guide
No Cuban abuela? No problem. These are Miami’s best Cuban restaurants
Tourists Five Miami hotel restaurants we love – and why we love them
Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2019 at free events in Miami and Miami Beach