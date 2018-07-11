Here are all the people you need to know so you can live your best life in Miami
On the surface, life in Miami seems super glamorous. But most of us are mere mortals who are paying too much on rent and haven’t gotten a raise in…ever.
In order to live your best life in this town, you have to know the right people. No, we don’t mean a mob boss or someone at the mayor’s office. We mean the folks that can solve all of the problems that we face in Miami.
These are the people who will enhance your Miami lifestyle because you are never getting a raise.
Someone with a pool
Though we all know that no one in Miami touches a pool between November and May, you need to have a friend with a pool for the dog days of summer.
Someone with a boat
In case you didn’t know, owning a boat is about as smart as setting your money on fire. Being a guest on a boat, however, is amazing.
Someone who is always renovating their house
Their house always looks like the big reveal on some HGTV show and you are jealous. But this is who you call whenever your toilets back up or your AC breaks down.
A bartender at a bar you would want to drink in
It’s no good if they work in some dive you never visit.
Somebody at the permitting office
Just kidding! Go ahead and build that illegal efficiency. No one will care! Until you try to sell your house.
Someone with a beach apartment
We love to say “we live where you vacation.” It’s a lie. Most of us live in some suburb that is a half hour drive from the beach. But thanks to this friend, we can vacation where we live.
Someone with a house in the Keys
No need to book that room at the Cheeca Lodge.
Someone with a truck
Because we are too cheap to pay for furniture delivery from El Dorado.