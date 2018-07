Obra de Picasso deslumbra Miami

Pablo Picasso’s 1932 masterpiece “Femme à la montre” (Woman with a Watch) will be on view at PAMM starting Wednesday, July 4. . PAMM will be open to the public on July 4, 10am–6pm. #FourthofJuly #Picasso #PAMM #July4th

A post shared by Pérez Art Museum Miami (@pamm) on Jul 3, 2018 at 9:04am PDT