Where to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events in Miami

City Year Miami, Day of Service: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Laura Sanders Elementary School, 505 SW Eighth St., Homestead. All volunteers must register. To register, go to https://www.cityyear.org/miami/events/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day-service. For questions, email MiamiCivicEngagement@cityyear.org

FIU Martin Luther King Celebration: The 26th annual event begins a month-long celebration at the university. For information, call 305-348-2436 or visit http://bit.ly/2j8j3tg.

Gospel Shabbat-Legato Vocal Ensemble: Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day; 6-7:30 p.m. Friday; Temple Judea, 5500 Granada Blvd., Coral Gables. Free. 305-667-5657.

Hymn to Freedom: A one-hour tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with music by Canadian jazz pianist and composer Oscar Peterson, first recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Award. The Zach Bartholomew Trio (piano, bass, drums) headlines. 7-8 p.m. Friday; Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 DeSoto Blvd., Coral Gables. Free. 305-448-7421.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 5K Run/Walk: The 34th annual race starts at 8 a.m. Monday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Metrorail Station at 6205 NW 27th Ave., Miami. http://bit.ly/2jkPdzg.

MLK Parade in Liberty City: The parade begins at 11 a.m. Monday and runs along Northwest 54th Street, from Northwest 10th to 32nd avenues. The parade includes high school marching bands, athletes, cheerleaders and carnival dancers. The parade ends with a celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 6000 NW 32nd Ct., Miami.

MLK Day of Service in Allapattah: Volunteers will work on two projects: Comstock Elementary School Beautification and Senior Home Repair; 8 a.m. Monday. Check-in for both projects is at Juan Pablo Duarte Park, 2800 NW 17th Ave., Miami. 786-442-7504 or YMCAStandForSomething.org.

Visions of Our 44th President: A collective art exhibit featuring 44 busts of Barack Obama, each interpreted differently by an American artist; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. through Wednesday; Lyric Theatre, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami. $15-$20. www.44thpresident.us/.

What’s Going On — Marvin Gaye’s America: The exhibition uses a contemporary and a historic lens to explore the themes of the singer’s 1971 hit album, “What’s Going On.” 10 a.m., through Feb. 27; Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar. Free. 954-602-4500 or www.miramarculturalcenter.org/493/Cultural-Affairs.

YMCA Day of Service: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, participate at one of 20 different volunteer projects in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Register at https://ymcasouthfloridadonate.regfox.com/mlk-day-of-service-registration.