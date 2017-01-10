Friday

YUK IT UP

NICK SWARDSON

Scene-stealing funnyman infamous for his role as roller-skating gay gigolo Terry Bernadino in Comedy Central’s cop sitcom “Reno 911!” cracks up the crowd with his laid-back style of stand-up that will make you feel like you’ve been good buddies with him for years.

Details: 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday; at the Fort Lauderdale Improv, 5700 Seminole Way; www.improvftl.com; $27.

photo via YouTube

IN CONCERT

MICHAEL BOLTON

Grammy-winning crooner who has sold more than 75 million albums on the strength of passionate hits including “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “Love is a Wonderful Thing” and “When a Man Loves a Woman” takes the stage.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $26-$116.

photo via Twitter

A SHOW OF INTENSITY

HENRY ROLLINS

Former lead singer of seminal SoCal punk band Black Flag, workaholic and modern-day Renaissance man, was dubbed by Entertainment Weekly: “Punk Rock icon. Spoken-word poet. Actor. Author. DJ. Is there anything this guy can’t do?” Just sit back and be entertained. Show rescheduled from Oct. 6 due to Hurricane Matthew; those tickets will be honored.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $29.50-$39.50.

LOUNGE IT UP

PINK MARTINI

Genre-busting “little orchestra” from Portland, Ore., that combines classical, jazz, pop, lounge, tango, samba and folk takes the stage in support of its ninth studio album, “Je dis oui!” which pianist Thomas Lauderdale says is the happiest album the band has made in years. He also says: “If the United Nations had a house band in 1962, we aspire to be that band.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $35-$115.

photo via Twitter

Saturday

BEAUX ARTS FESTIVAL

The 66th edition of the Beaux Arts Festival of Art boasts more than 230 juried exhibitors from the U.S. and abroad, plus great live music, yummy cuisine and entertainment for your little ones.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-668- 8499 or www.beauxartsmiami.org; free.

GET CRABBY

STONE CRAB & SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

Bring the family to this sixth-annual event presented by Grille 401 to nibble on stone crab claws and other seafood, or to enjoy the hermit crab races, games, prizes, live music by Smokin’ J’s Poker Night and more. Seafood dishes from local vendors start at $5.

Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Esplanade Park, 400 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale; www.goriverwalk.com; free, beer garden $25 for 21 and up.

IT’S BA-A- A-CK

MAPLE BACON COFFEE PORTER DAY

If the flavors of maple syrup, bacon and coffee don’t sound like they’d go especially well with beer, prepare to have your world turned upside down. Funky Buddha Brewery’s prized and highly anticipated annual concoction (it’s not just for breakfast anymore) returns just in time for you to start breaking several of your New Year’s resolutions. In addition to the exquisite, once-a- year suds, the day offers a live DJ set, plus more than 100 beers on tap and outstanding food trucks to keep up your strength.

Details: 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Funky Buddha Brewery Backlot, 1201 NE 38th St., A1, Oakland Park; www.funkybuddhabrewery.com; $55 general admission includes unlimited beer sampling, $115 four-bottle ticket, $235 12-bottle ticket.

photo via Instagram

FESTIVAL OF LAUGHS

MIKE EPPS

Stand-up king Mike Epps – who has also found great success in films such as “The Hangover,” “Next Friday,” “All About the Benjamins,” “Soul Men” “Lottery Ticket,” “How High?” and “Meet the Blacks” – leads a great lineup also featuring Arnez J, Jay Pharoah, Felipe Esparza, Michael Blackson and Benji Brown.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami; Ticketmaster; $54-$127.

DOUBLE SHOT OF ROCK

EDDIE MONEY AND STARSHIP

Eddie Money – best known for the hits “Baby Hold On,” “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Shakin’” and “Two Tickets to Paradise” – teams up with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas (“We Built This City,” “Sara,” “Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Find Your Way Back”).

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $25-$80.

photo via Twitter

Sunday

GOT THE BLUES?

SUNSHINE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Fifth-annual all-day family-friendly blowout once again features the Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band, who will be performing material from its third studio album, “Let Me Get By.” Also on the bill are Grateful Dead tribute band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, singer/songwriter Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, legendary R&B singer Mavis Staples and singer/songwriter Dave Mason (Traffic), plus Railroad Earth, North Mississippi Allstars and Greyhounds.

Details: Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; Ticketmaster or www.sunshinemusicfestival.com; $59.95-$129.95; $229.95 VIP; kids 5 and under free.

A REAL STAND-UP GUY

JAY LENO

Affable host of “The Tonight Show” from 1992-2009 takes a break from tending to his collection of more than 200 classic cars and motorcycles to do what he does best – make people laugh.

Details: 8 p.m. Sunday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; tickets start at $29.

Next Week

GOSPEL GALA

KIRK FRANKLIN

Seven-time Grammy-winning gospel singer takes the stage in support of his 12th studio album, “Losing My Religion,” as part of this soul-stirring show also featuring Ascension 33 Dance Studio and the Ebony Chorale of the Palm Beaches.

Details: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $15-$75.

photo via Twitter

FINAL WORLD TOUR

KENNY ROGERS

Guess Kenny Rogers knows when to fold ‘em. Fans can bid fond farewell to one of the greatest singer-songwriters in history, who effortlessly blended pop and country music with hits such as “Lady,” “The Gambler,” “Through the Years,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “She Believes in Me,” “Coward of the County,” “Islands in the Stream” and “Lucille.”

Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $30-$115.

RANT, WHITE & BLUE

LEWIS BLACK

The quintessential fist-shaking, “get off my lawn”-shouting comedian says “Inaugurate This!” the night before Donald Trump’s presidency becomes official. Black is sure to skewer The Donald, Hillary Clinton and anyone else who rubs him the wrong way: There’s a good reason why he was cast as Anger in the hit Pixar film “Inside Out.”

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr.; 954-344-5990 or www.coralspringscenterforthearts.com; $49.82-$71.02.

photo via livenation.com

FREE FOR ALL

JAZZ APERITIF

7 P.M. FRIDAY: New concert series kicks off with a tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in “Hymn to Freedom,” featuring the music of Oscar Peterson with the Zach Bartholomew Trio; Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-7421, ext. 120.