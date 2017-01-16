Posted on

Zoetic Stage’s Stuart Meltzer swoons over Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim at the lighting of the marquee of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on West 43rd St. in Times Square, in New York in 2010.
Stephen Sondheim at the lighting of the marquee of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on West 43rd St. in Times Square, in New York in 2010.
By Connie Ogle For miami.com

Zoetic Stage’s  producing artistic director was introduced to Sondheim when he was working on a kibbutz in Israel. The first soundtracks he heard? “Into the Woods,” “Merrily We Roll Along” and “Sunday in the Park with George,” a production he’ll direct for Zoetic that opens Thursday at the Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.

stuartmeltzer

“They were the most thrilling pieces of music I have ever heard,” says Meltzer, who directed a production of Sondheim’s “Passion” for Zoetic last season and a production of “Assassins” in 2014. “I believe he’s not only the greatest musical theater composer ever but also one of the greatest American artists, period.”

Here are Meltzer’s top five Sondheim works.

1. "Sunday in the Park with George"

A Sunday on La Grande Jatte — 1884 by Georges Seurat
A Sunday on La Grande Jatte — 1884 by Georges Seurat

“Its themes of an artist’s process and artists losing their way is so personal to me – and the score gets me bawling every time.”

2. "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

“A Victorian horror tale about revenge and meat pies opens the doors for a mesmerizing masterpiece of American theater. And it’s got characters every actor would love to play.”

3. "Pacific Overtures"

“The most surprising, poetic and heartbreaking enlightenment about Japan’s early encounters with the West.”

4. "A Little Night Music"

“This musical is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s ‘Smiles of a Summer Night,’ and it waltzes across my heart with some of Sondheim’s wittiest lyrics and romantic buffoonery.”

5. "Assassins" and "Passion"

“I’m cheating, I know. But both of these musicals hold a special place in my heart because they were the first two musicals we did at Zoetic Stage. They’re difficult, creative and spiritually rewarding and reminded me why I continue to work in theater.”

Read More: ‘Passion’ by Zoetic Stage

Read More: Zoetic Stage Aims for a hit with ‘Assasins’ 

If You Go: 

What: “Sunday in the Park with George,” music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine

When: Friday through Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. Jan. 21

Where:  Carnival Studio Theater at Arsht, 1301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Tickets: $55; arshtcenter.org

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Where to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events in Miami
5 shows not to miss at Festival Miami 2017

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists You need to try these Knaus Berry Farm collabs now
5 movies you can’t miss at the Miami Jewish Film Festival
Mark Your Calendar: Dave Chappelle’s Coming to Coral Springs
Tourists 3 New Hotels We Cannot Wait to Open in Miami {+ 1 in Mexico}
Why The Hungry Black Man recommends this South Beach spot for sushi
Tourists 4 New Hotels Reenergizing Downtown Miami & Brickell
Tourists Atton, a Brickell hotel where business travelers can unwind
Not for you, hipster: This craft beer is for your dog
Ringling Bros. flips the script (then bows out) after their first elephant-free show