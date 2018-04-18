You’re too broke to be an art collector? Try this Miami Beach art auction.

Buzz Art Auction is one of the best ways for the non-hedge fund set to get their hands on some serious art.

Buzz Art Auction returns to Miami Beach this weekend with original works from the nation’s top street artists. This no reserve auction is the best chance for non-hedge fund types to get their hands on artwork. “With our no reserve auction format, guests are able to start the bidding as low as $1, and can walk away with a great deal on a piece of art while having a great time,” says Michael Rosen, Buzz Art Auctions Founder.

The auction will take place at the Eden Roc Miami Beach this year on Saturday, April 21st. Guests can expect hors d’oeuvres and crafted cocktails by Nobu Hotel plus entertainment.

“Buzz Art was created to give young art collectors the opportunity to purchase the works of many of their favorite artists in a fun and approachable atmosphere,” says Rosen.

Bonus: A percentage of proceeds from the Miami event will go to New World Symphony, America’s Orchestral Academy, which prepares graduates of music programs for leadership roles in professional orchestras and ensembles.

Previous events have featured the works of acclaimed artists including Kenny Scarf, Crash, Gregory Siff and Banksy.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at the cost of $65 or for $85 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets please visitBuzzArtAuctions.com.