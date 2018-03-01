Posted on

Your favorite movies will come to life at these new Florida theme park attractions

Slinky Dog Dash is a family roller coaster in the new Toy Story Land, opening June 30 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. (Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort)
Toy Story Land is the biggest new attraction coming to Florida theme parks this year. But it’s not the only one.

Universal Studios is set to open its Fast and Furious — Supercharged thrill ride this spring, and SeaWorld says it will open Infinity Falls, a whitewater raft ride, this summer. Legoland is debuting a virtual reality component on its Project X roller coaster on March 23, while SeaWorld has quietly removed the virtual headsets from its Kraken roller coaster.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will mark its 20th anniversary with a new show, “UP! A Great Bird Adventure.” Aquatica (SeaWorld’s water park) will open the Ray Rush family raft slide this spring, while Adventure Island (Busch Gardens’ water park) will get a 70-foot drop slide. And Universal Orlando will open its sixth hotel.

But what about Star Wars land, you may ask, that sprawling mix of science fiction and fantasy that is expected to challenge the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for scope and popularity?

Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and at Disneyland Resort in California — in 2019, no date specified. A model of the new land is on display at Walt Disney Presents at Hollywood Studios.

