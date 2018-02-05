You can still get tickets to these wine events at South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Guests try wine rated 90 points or higher at 2017's Best of the Best event.

Here’s the thing about wine: it’s awesome. No, seriously. And tasting new wines and talking to winemakers about their craft is one of the things that makes life worthwhile. (The other is wearing shorts in February.)

Which brings us to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which runs Feb. 21-25 and brings joy to the hearts and palates of Miami.

One of the best ways to learn about wine is, of course, to try it. We didn’t have to tell you that. But getting into a wine rut is easy. The South Beach Wine & Food offers plenty of good ways out of the weeds and into new varietals.

Many of the events and seminars are already sold out – we regret to report the Duckhorn Pinot Noir seminar is no longer available, nor is the session where you taste wine in Riedel glasses (we are big fans of Riedel). But there are a few intriguing events still open. Our advice: buy tickets soon. See the full list and buy tickets here.

Lanyard glasses await the guests at last year’s Best of the Best event at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Wine Spectator’s The Best of the Best

7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 23, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $350

This is the biggest of the big wine experiences at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. How can you possibly beat an event at which you can try more than 100 wines rated 90 points or higher by Wine Spectator, paired with gourmet bites from top chefs? You can’t. You walk around the room, trying delicious food and luxuriating in fine wine. If there is something more fun than that in life please alert us so we can try it.

Bertani Presents the Singular Act of Veronese Winemaking

2-3 p.m. Feb. 23, Eden Roc Hotel – Pompeii; 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $85

How much do you know about Italian wine? If the answer is “not much,” you could start your education here and learn about the cradle of terrific red wines.

Climbing Ever Higher with Terrazas de los Andes

3-4 p.m. Feb. 24, Eden Roc Hotel – Promenade; $85

If South American wines are more your style, this journey through wines from the Andes may be exactly what you’re looking for.

Journey to DAOU Mountain: The Next Frontier for World-Class Cabernet

4-5 p.m. Feb. 24, Eden Roc Hotel – Pompeii

Learn the story of two brothers determined to make the best cabernet ever in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles, California. Oh, yes, you get to try wine, too.

Vias Treasures: A Journey Through the Rarest Italian Grape Varieties

11 a.m. – noon Feb. 25, Eden Roc Hotel – Promenade; $85

Round out your lesson in Italian wine by sampling something you have never had before with Vias Imports. After all, trying new things is what the South Beach Wine & Food Festival is all about.