NASCAR fans will flock to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend to watch Kyle Busch, Danica Patrick and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. in his final career race.

But there’s plenty more to do than just watch the race. How about watching MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighters duke it out in the cage? Or motorcyclists catching some air? You can also bang your head to the ’80s sounds of cover band Hairball and check out shiny Ford race cars up close at the car show.

“Homestead-Miami Speedway is proud to be hosting NASCAR’s Ford Championship Weekend for the 16th straight year,” said Matthew Becherer, president of Homestead-Miami Speedway. “Not only will fans be treated to three remarkable season-finale races, but they will also be able to enjoy all of the activities and amenities throughout our championship facility,”

Here are some of the things you can do before, between or after the races.

Monster Energy Action Sports Show Axell Hodges is set to thrill with his aerial stunts this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. (Facebook) Motorcyclists Axell Hodges, Jeremy Sternberg, James Carter, Keith Sayers and Nick Dunner, will thrill audiences with their gravity defying stunts. Show details 3, 4 and 5:15 p.m. Nov. 17 and 11:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:10 p.m. Nov. 18 Take me there

Ford Car Show You like cars. That’s obvious. So check out the Ford Car Show during the weekend festivities. Jack Roush and Edsel Ford II, the great grandson of Henry Ford, will be judging the cars along with former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart. The cars on display will span several generations of Ford classics. Show details 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 Take me there

Bellator MMA Fight Quinton “Rampage” Jackson does battle with Den Henderson on Nov. 19. (Facebook) Get your adrenaline pumping before the championship race by heading to the MMA Cage. That’s where fighting legends Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Den Henderson will duke it out. Preceding them will be several of Bellator’s best known fighters. You might even walk away with a giveaway from the one of the Monster Energy ring girls. Show details 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 Take me there