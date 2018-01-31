You can act like a kid again at these fun Miami hot spots

Adulting has its downside, like recurring payments replacing recess. If only there was a way to get back to the good old days — to a time when you were carefree, revved up on ice cream and frosting and ready to roll through the day on a pair of skates.

Oh, but there is. Thanks to this kid-approved, adult-friendly list of local spots, you can act like the pre-pubescent fun seeker you once were. Back before credit card statements and cholesterol checks became a part of your daily life.

FunDimension Did someone say laser tag? Relive the arcade days now at FunDimension in Wynwood. The arcade/laser tag/bumper car hybrid is a throwback to your younger years, with 30 different games (including skee ball). There's also a bungee dome outside for you to hop around in. If spinning around on the bumper cars and running though the laser tag court doesn't leave you feeling young again, grab a slice of pizza at the food counter and keep going until it does.

Artsy Hive Decorate a cup or bowl and bring it triumphantly home. Remember the last time you brought home a hand-painted piece of art that was then proudly displayed in your kitchen? Here's your chance to throw some paint on pre-fired pottery and turn it into a masterpiece that you'll keep pencils in for years to come. This Miami Shores art studio may feel a little like your elementary school art class, but trust us, it's way cooler.

Bunnie Cakes Studio Make tiny, tasty vegan cupcakes. Let them eat gluten-free, kosher, organic vegan cakes. Well, cupcakes that you design yourself inside of Bunnie Cakes studio, anyway. Add too much frosting. Toss on too many sprinkles. Go wild with the gummy bears. Layer on the fondant. And then, as your reward for embracing your inner vegan Betty Crocker, eat those six cupcakes you just designed like there's no such thing as calories.

