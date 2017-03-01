Here’s why you could spend your entire weekend at the Wynwood Yard
There is one festival that will have you returning to Wynwood all weekend: The YardFest on March 3 through March 5 at Wynwood Yard.
Most of the events are free and include family-friendly activities, live music, food and alcohol — and you can bring your pets!
This is the festival’s first year, but organizers expect to bring the fun back next year. Here is a breakdown of the weekend schedule:
1. Friday, March 3
Recharge with vegan teas and juices from Radiate Apothecary during the Kombucha Happy Hour between 4 and 7 p.m.
Delight in the flavors of five restaurants from around the Yard for only $25 at this special YardFest-edition of Taste of the Yard. Between 5 and 8 p.m., you can select food or beverages from the following:
- The Bar at the Yard
- Brazilian Fire
- della
- Kuenko
- The Lone Wolfe
- Mr. Bing
- Radiate Apothecary
- Yoko Matcha
- World Famous House of Mac
Discover a new Miami clothing brand and buy local at the Wynwood StyleMarket from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Enjoy a free concert by Suénalo at 9 p.m. This Miami band will bring the funk to Wynwood after performing at the Champagne & Croqueta event at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
2. Saturday, March 4
Scarf down fancy waffles from Viv’s Waffles starting at noon. The pop-up shop will be out in the Yard until the waffles run out.
If the waffles make you parched, you can quench your thirst with Oka Products, which will have coconut water from noon to 7 p.m.
Are you always on Pinterest finding new things to do with your hands? Then Prism Creative Group‘s The Raddest Craft Fair is the event for you. From 4 to 7 p.m., join more than a dozen workshops. Most of them cost about $20.
Treat your ears to the sounds of The Legendary JC’s performing live from 8 to 11 p.m.
3. Sunday, March 5
Leave the table manners at home for this one: Food Play For Kids will teach your tot to adopt healthy eating habits while they create an edible masterpiece. This event is from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Wind down to music by and Kulcha Shok Muzik, and The Movement from 2 p.m. until midnight. Food will be available on site.
