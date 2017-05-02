Posted on

Attempt Southern fashion, land free brunch at these Kentucky Derby parties

Tracy Owsley and Stephanie Sullivan, from Salem, Ind., cheer their winning horse during the second race at Churchill Downs Racetrack, Friday, May 5, 2006 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photos/Darron Cummings)
By Chloe Herring For miami.com

Most people do not consider Miami to be Southern. That’s OK, though. Locals can pretend for one day during the pinnacle of all Southern sporting events, the Kentucky Derby.

Think outrageous hats and tailored suits in bright colors. Also think Yardbird Southern Table & Bar on Miami Beach and Coral Gables’ Swine Southern Table & Bar, both of which will be hosting a day of giveaways on Saturday.

It’s not the Churchill Downs Racetrack, but Yardbird will have a 5 by 7 foot wall made of mint for drinks. Both Yardbird and Swine will offer the Kentucky Derby’s official drink, fresh mint juleps. While the drinks for the so-called “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” are made from Old Forester Straight Bourbon Whisky, Yardbird and Swine will serve the mint julep with Maker’s Mark bourbon for $6.34, a special price that signifies the start of the 2017 Kentucky Derby races.

Two guests at each restaurant will be awarded gift baskets: One for the best hat and another for choosing the winning horse. The largest prize of the day will be an all-expense paid brunch for a party of six with a value of up to $1,000.

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

If you go

When: Saturday, May 6
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to midnight at Yardbird; 10 a.m. to midnight at Swine
Where: Yardbird Southern Table & Bar 1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach 33139; Swine Southern Table & Bar 2415 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables 33134

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Joey Bada$$ on eve of Rolling Loud: ‘Miami has been super over-hyped’
Tourists This margarita costs $750. Just how rich are you fools?

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Miami’s Burger expert tells you where to eat during National Burger Month
Miami Guide
Ultimate Guide to Miami’s Museums
Tourists Tequila, lucha libre and giant piñatas? It must be Cinco de Mayo
A scouting report of Miami’s best Venezuelan restaurants
Jennifer Lopez slays with not one, but two dresses, at Latin Billboards
This summer, superheroes, aliens and The Rock take over movie screens
Argentina’s Urbanica Hotels debuts affordable option South of Fifth
Tourists The Betsy-South Beach is not your average Ocean Drive hotel
Tourists Where to drink after work (or whenever, really)
Tourists A brewery with a cigar bar? That’s so Miami