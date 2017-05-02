Attempt Southern fashion, land free brunch at these Kentucky Derby parties

Tracy Owsley and Stephanie Sullivan, from Salem, Ind., cheer their winning horse during the second race at Churchill Downs Racetrack, Friday, May 5, 2006 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photos/Darron Cummings)

Most people do not consider Miami to be Southern. That’s OK, though. Locals can pretend for one day during the pinnacle of all Southern sporting events, the Kentucky Derby.

Think outrageous hats and tailored suits in bright colors. Also think Yardbird Southern Table & Bar on Miami Beach and Coral Gables’ Swine Southern Table & Bar, both of which will be hosting a day of giveaways on Saturday.

It’s not the Churchill Downs Racetrack, but Yardbird will have a 5 by 7 foot wall made of mint for drinks. Both Yardbird and Swine will offer the Kentucky Derby’s official drink, fresh mint juleps. While the drinks for the so-called “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” are made from Old Forester Straight Bourbon Whisky, Yardbird and Swine will serve the mint julep with Maker’s Mark bourbon for $6.34, a special price that signifies the start of the 2017 Kentucky Derby races.

Two guests at each restaurant will be awarded gift baskets: One for the best hat and another for choosing the winning horse. The largest prize of the day will be an all-expense paid brunch for a party of six with a value of up to $1,000.

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

If you go

When: Saturday, May 6

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to midnight at Yardbird; 10 a.m. to midnight at Swine

Where: Yardbird Southern Table & Bar 1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach 33139; Swine Southern Table & Bar 2415 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables 33134