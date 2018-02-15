Wynwood Yard will host “safe space” event after Parkland school shooting

Wynwood Yard wants to reach out to South Florida after the Parkland shooting.

At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the entrepreneurial hub is holding a “safe space” and tribute for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, where 17 people were killed and at least 15 injured Wednesday. Nikolas Cruz, 19, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday.

“We want to acknowledge all of those in our South Florida area who are hurting, scared or no longer with us because of this tragedy,” the invitation reads.

There will be a moment of silence at the event. People can leave messages for students, teachers or families affected by the Parkland shooting.

There will also be speakers:

MJ Wright of Everytown for Gun Safety, mother of Jerry Wright, who died in the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando

Chad Bernstein, founder of Guitars Over Guns (there will also be a musical tribute with Young Musicians Unite).

There will be a collection for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a group that works for public safety measures to protect people from gun violence.