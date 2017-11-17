Wynwood Walls is getting new murals ahead of Art Basel. You can watch for free.

Wynwood Walls will have a new look soon, thanks to artists commissioned just ahead of Miami Art Week.

If you live in Miami, or have ever visited, chances are you have proof of your visit with one of the most Instagram-worthy spots in the city. The Wynwood Walls have been at the center of Miami’s Art District since the area’s inception in 2009.

And for years, it’s been a tradition to bring fresh spray-paint to the walls during Miami Art Week, which returns for its 15th edition Dec. 7 through Dec. 10 (and happens on the same days as Art Basel).

The occasion will be marked by a new theme for the walls: humanKIND. Wynwood Walls chose the concept to inspire hope for humanity, according to an official release.

Visitors to the Wynwood Walls can witness an international roster of 12 artists paint new murals beginning Nov. 26. The artists’ processes will be open to public viewing from start to finish through Dec. 4.

Keeping the Wynwood Walls open during this time offers Miami residents an insider look at the Wynwood Walls before droves of international guests descend on the area to view more pretentious works on Miami Beach for Art Basel. It also continues to highlight an art form — grafitti — that was traditionally frowned upon and even criminalized.

The Wynwood Walls will close on Dec. 5 for Art Basel preparations, then reopen with extended hours Dec. 7 through Dec. 11.

