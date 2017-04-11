Posted on

The numbers add up. Here’s why you should go to Wynwood Life festival

By Chloe Herring For miami.com

From the makers of Sprung Beer Festival and Grillin N’ Chillin, comes the 4th Annual Wynwood Life festival April 21 through April 23. The three-day festival celebrates the art, fashion and food that make Wynwood Miami’s memorable little art district.

We did the math for reasons you should go. Check it out: 

 

20 live music performances

Otto Von Schirach is an electronic musician who is part of Schematic Music Company, a Miami electronic music record label. Chuck Fadely/Miami Herald

Your ears will feast on local acts, celebrity DJs and musicians all day at Wynwood Life. The three-day lineup includes performances by Otto Von Schirach, Tamboka, Jeano Music and Zander.

40 food trucks

Frequent visitors to Wynwood know the neighborhood is home to great food. Wynwood Life will bring an assortment of tastes to the the Mana Wynwood Convention Center with help from Nice Cream, Twice Butter, Cantina Grill, Go Arepas and China Box, among others.

100 vendors

Take your captivation for art to the next level by supporting the painters, illustrators and fashion entrepreneurs at Wynwood Life. There will be an art stage featuring international street artists and a competition for undiscovered talent.

20,000 people

This isn’t a popularity contest, but last year 20,000 people went to Wynwood Life. You could be a cool kid, too.

4 fitness classes

At Wynwood Life’s Style Stage, clothing boutiques will show off their hottest styles on the runway, while nail technicians and hair stylists show off their skills. But there will also be four exercise classes instructed by Vixen Workout, Equinox and Mitana Fitness.

1 "Best Cocktail" Winner

The Bitter Truth will face off against Employees Only, but only one cocktail will claim the title as Wynwood Life’s 2017 “Best Cocktail” Winner.

When: 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, April 21; noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, April 22; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 23
Where: Mana Front Lots 2250 NW 2nd Ave. Miami, FL 33127
Tickets: Free. Free beverage offers at www.wynwoodlife.com/

