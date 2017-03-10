Make your weekend retro at this Miami Beach festival

Listen up all you podcast-lovers! Here’s your chance to learn all you’ll ever need to know about the grandfather of your favorite digital talk shows: Radio.

You know, that thing in your car with the dials and the numbers?

Radiofest, presented by the Wolfsonian Museum, WLRN and The New Tropic, promises a day of fun tuned to the theme of radio on Saturday. The festival will include panel discussions, workshops, performances and interactive exhibits at the Wolfsonian Museum. Plus, you can delve into South Florida radio history or record your own radio-ready story.

Speaking of the former, you can see a piece one Fort Lauderdale lawyer’s huge radio collection. WLRN reports that Harvey Mattel, 67, has more than 400 radios, some of which date back as far as 1927 and cost him as much as $22,000. The radios will be featured at the Wolfsonian’s first radio exhibit, which will remain open until March 21.

Celebrate the joys of radio through more than 100 years of the special technology that continues to bring news and entertainment to you in the first ever Radiofest. Here’s a breakdown of the events:

VoxPop Live-Recording Booth WLRN reporters make stories featuring YOU and other people roaming the streets of Miami Beach. Then they’ll edit the interviews and convos live 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retro Radio Display Check out Mattel’s vintage radio collection and speak with him, Jolt, Klangbox and Wynwood Radio 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wolfson Archives Film Take adventure back in time, exploring South Florida’s radio history all day

Mini-speaker Workshop with Moonlighter Markerspace Become a pro at radio technology by making a keepsake for your smartphone

Radio Plays Play with sound-effect materials ahead of four plays that pay homage to the legacy of radio dramas 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



If you go

When: Saturday, March 11

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Wolfsonian Museum, 1001 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

Tickets: Museam admission free; Tickets for the radio shows are $10 for nonmembers, $5 for Wolfsonian members