Now that you’ve had time to recover from the madness of December – the art fairs, holiday parties and then a depressing credit card bill – it’s time to get back out into the world and into the best February events.

It may be the shortest month of the year, but February is jam-packed with music and food festivals. If you’re missing the art fairs of Miami Art Week, there’s Art Wynwood (although it has been moved to downtown). One of the biggest parties in the LGBT community, Winter Party Festival, returns for its 25th year for five days of celebrations for a good cause. For a more local gathering, there’s Gay8 in Little Havana.

Virginia Key will be filled with campers indulging in music, dancing, yoga, and the healing arts. Finally, the highly anticipated South Beach Wine & Food Festival descends on the beach with celebrity chefs whipping up delectable dishes.

Cirque du Soleil VOLTA Courtesy Cirque du Soleil In a world consumed by action sports, game show host Waz has lost touch with his inner self. However, the Free Spirits come to him and take him on a journey exploring childhood memories. Show details

What: Cirque du Soleil VOLTA When: Through Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Next to Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive in Miami Gardens Cost: $40 and up Website: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/volta

Andrea Bocelli Courtesy Andrea Bocelli Facebook The tenor returns to Miami for an evening of romantic tunes alongside songstress Kristin Chenoweth. Show details

What: Andrea Bocelli When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami Cost: $75 and up Website: www.aaarena.com

Miami International Boat Show Courtesy Miami International Boat Show Facebook Does being out on the water get you going? Celebrate the salt life with five days of boating seminars, demonstrations and an exhibition of the latest and greatest vessels and equipment on the market. For yacht enthusiasts, the Miami Yacht Show is going on at the same time on the Indian Creek waterway in Miami Beach. Show details

What: Miami International Boat Show When: Feb. 15 to 19 Where: Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami Cost: $25 adults daily, $40 premier day, $45 two-day pass, $100 five-day pass Website: www.miamiboatshow.com

Art Wynwood “Cosmic 2” by Claudia Bueno Art Basel may have come and gone, but the art fairs are still going. The tent is filled with contemporary and modern art from artists locally and around the world. This year, the Art Wynwood Pavilion has moved to downtown Miami’s Herald Plaza. Show details

What: Art Wynwood When: Feb. 15 to 19 Where: Herald Plaza, NE 14th St. in Miami Cost: $15 to $200 Website: www.artwynwood.com

Model Beach Volleyball Courtesy Model Volleyball Facebook The beach heats up with sexy models taking to the sand volleyball courts to duke it out for a charity trip to Haiti. Celebs are known to check out the games, if you can spot them among almost 15,000 spectators. Show details

What: Model Beach Volleyball When: Feb. 17 to 18 Where: Eighth Street and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach Cost: Free Website: http://www.modelbeachvolleyball.com

Gay8 Courtesy Gay8 The LGBT community isn’t monolithic, and the art, music and food festival celebrates the diverse cultures in the community. Enjoy music from Palo, Suenalo and Spam Allstars, play judge to food contests from area restaurants and artwork from the best in South Florida. Plus, “The Day it Snowed in Miami” and other gay-themed films will be playing at the Miami Dade College Tower Theater. Show details

What: Gay8 When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 18 Where: Little Havana in Miami Cost: Free Website: www.gay8festival.com

South Beach Wine & Food Festival Bottoms up, peeps! The celebrity personalities of The Food Network and The Cooking Channel team up for the 17th year for five days of cooking demonstrations, parties, seminars, roundtables and the highly anticipated Grand Tasting Tents. Show details What: South Beach Wine & Food Festival When: Feb. 21-25 Where: Throughout Miami Beach and Miami Cost: $24 and up Website: http://sobewff.org

Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com Pack up your tent and get ready for days and nights of music by Afrobeta, Big Mean Sound Machine, Ephniko, Bella’s Bartok and more. Plus music workshops, yoga sessions, beer garden, vinyl lounge and a zen village filled with healing arts. Show details

What: Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance When: Feb. 21 to 25 Where: Virginia Key Beach Park in Miami Cost: $35 and up Website: www.virginiakeygrassroots.com