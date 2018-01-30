Posted on

Wine & food festival, Winter Party, model volleyball – that’s February in Miami

february events
Courtesy Model Volleyball Facebook
Christiana LillyFor Miami.com

Now that you’ve had time to recover from the madness of December – the art fairs, holiday parties and then a depressing credit card bill – it’s time to get back out into the world and into the best February events.

It may be the shortest month of the year, but February is jam-packed with music and food festivals. If you’re missing the art fairs of Miami Art Week, there’s Art Wynwood (although it has been moved to downtown). One of the biggest parties in the LGBT community, Winter Party Festival, returns for its 25th year for five days of celebrations for a good cause. For a more local gathering, there’s Gay8 in Little Havana.

Virginia Key will be filled with campers indulging in music, dancing, yoga, and the healing arts. Finally, the highly anticipated South Beach Wine & Food Festival descends on the beach with celebrity chefs whipping up delectable dishes.

Read more: Fun things to do for Valentine’s Day

Cirque du Soleil VOLTA

Courtesy Cirque du Soleil

In a world consumed by action sports, game show host Waz has lost touch with his inner self. However, the Free Spirits come to him and take him on a journey exploring childhood memories.

 

What: Cirque du Soleil VOLTA

When: Through Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Next to Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive in Miami Gardens

Cost: $40 and up

Website: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/volta  

Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens
Take me there

Andrea Bocelli

Courtesy Andrea Bocelli Facebook

The tenor returns to Miami for an evening of romantic tunes alongside songstress Kristin Chenoweth.

What: Andrea Bocelli

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 

Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami

Cost: $75 and up

Website: www.aaarena.com

AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
Take me there

Miami International Boat Show

Courtesy Miami International Boat Show Facebook

Does being out on the water get you going? Celebrate the salt life with five days of boating seminars, demonstrations and an exhibition of the latest and greatest vessels and equipment on the market. For yacht enthusiasts, the Miami Yacht Show is going on at the same time on the Indian Creek waterway in Miami Beach.

What: Miami International Boat Show

When: Feb. 15 to 19

Where: Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami

Cost: $25 adults daily, $40 premier day, $45 two-day pass, $100 five-day pass

Website: www.miamiboatshow.com

Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami
Take me there

Art Wynwood

“Cosmic 2” by Claudia Bueno

Art Basel may have come and gone, but the art fairs are still going. The tent is filled with contemporary and modern art from artists locally and around the world. This year, the Art Wynwood Pavilion has moved to downtown Miami’s Herald Plaza.

What: Art Wynwood

When: Feb. 15 to 19

Where: Herald Plaza, NE 14th St. in Miami

Cost: $15 to $200

Website: www.artwynwood.com

Herald Plaza, NE 14th St., Miami
Take me there

Model Beach Volleyball

Courtesy Model Volleyball Facebook

The beach heats up with sexy models taking to the sand volleyball courts to duke it out for a charity trip to Haiti. Celebs are known to check out the games, if you can spot them among almost 15,000 spectators.

What: Model Beach Volleyball

When: Feb. 17 to 18

Where: Eighth Street and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach

Cost: Free

Website: http://www.modelbeachvolleyball.com

Eighth Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
Take me there

Gay8

Courtesy Gay8

The LGBT community isn’t monolithic, and the art, music and food festival celebrates the diverse cultures in the community. Enjoy music from Palo, Suenalo and Spam Allstars, play judge to food contests from area restaurants and artwork from the best in South Florida. Plus, “The Day it Snowed in Miami” and other gay-themed films will be playing at the Miami Dade College Tower Theater.

What: Gay8

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: Little Havana in Miami

Cost: Free

Website: www.gay8festival.com

Little Havana, Miami
Take me there

South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Bottoms up, peeps!

The celebrity personalities of The Food Network and The Cooking Channel team up for the 17th year for five days of cooking demonstrations, parties, seminars, roundtables and the highly anticipated Grand Tasting Tents.

What: South Beach Wine & Food Festival

When: Feb. 21-25

Where: Throughout Miami Beach and Miami

Cost: $24 and up

Website: http://sobewff.org

Little Havana, Miami
Take me there

Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance

CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

Pack up your tent and get ready for days and nights of music by Afrobeta, Big Mean Sound Machine, Ephniko, Bella’s Bartok and more. Plus music workshops, yoga sessions, beer garden, vinyl lounge and a zen village filled with healing arts.

What: Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance

When: Feb. 21 to 25

Where: Virginia Key Beach Park in Miami

Cost: $35 and up

Website: www.virginiakeygrassroots.com

Virginia Key Beach Park, Miami
Take me there

Winter Party Festival

Winter Party Festival Facebook

The world descends on Miami beach for a week-long celebration of the LGBTQ community, with a beach party, nightclub fetes, poolside gatherings and cabana lounging.

What: Winter Party Festival

When: Feb. 28 to March 6

Where: Throughout Miami Beach

Cost: $30 and up

Website: http://winterparty.com/

Virginia Key Beach Park, Miami
Take me there
Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
Tourists Nine ways to silence the haters next time they trash Miami
Did ‘Despacito’ get snubbed at the Grammys? The internet thinks so.
Tourists Miami Mojitos? Pythons? Here are your favorite names for David Beckham’s MLS team
Miami Guide
Pro TipGuide to downtown Miami’s best bars
Make your bae swoon on Valentine’s Day at one of these Miami restaurants
A critic just reviewed Salt Bae’s new restaurant. It was brutal.