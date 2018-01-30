Wine & food festival, Winter Party, model volleyball – that’s February in Miami
Now that you’ve had time to recover from the madness of December – the art fairs, holiday parties and then a depressing credit card bill – it’s time to get back out into the world and into the best February events.
It may be the shortest month of the year, but February is jam-packed with music and food festivals. If you’re missing the art fairs of Miami Art Week, there’s Art Wynwood (although it has been moved to downtown). One of the biggest parties in the LGBT community, Winter Party Festival, returns for its 25th year for five days of celebrations for a good cause. For a more local gathering, there’s Gay8 in Little Havana.
Virginia Key will be filled with campers indulging in music, dancing, yoga, and the healing arts. Finally, the highly anticipated South Beach Wine & Food Festival descends on the beach with celebrity chefs whipping up delectable dishes.
Cirque du Soleil VOLTA
In a world consumed by action sports, game show host Waz has lost touch with his inner self. However, the Free Spirits come to him and take him on a journey exploring childhood memories.
What: Cirque du Soleil VOLTA
When: Through Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Next to Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive in Miami Gardens
Cost: $40 and up
Website: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/volta
Andrea Bocelli
The tenor returns to Miami for an evening of romantic tunes alongside songstress Kristin Chenoweth.
What: Andrea Bocelli
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami
Cost: $75 and up
Website: www.aaarena.com
Miami International Boat Show
Does being out on the water get you going? Celebrate the salt life with five days of boating seminars, demonstrations and an exhibition of the latest and greatest vessels and equipment on the market. For yacht enthusiasts, the Miami Yacht Show is going on at the same time on the Indian Creek waterway in Miami Beach.
What: Miami International Boat Show
When: Feb. 15 to 19
Where: Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami
Cost: $25 adults daily, $40 premier day, $45 two-day pass, $100 five-day pass
Website: www.miamiboatshow.com
Art Wynwood
Art Basel may have come and gone, but the art fairs are still going. The tent is filled with contemporary and modern art from artists locally and around the world. This year, the Art Wynwood Pavilion has moved to downtown Miami’s Herald Plaza.
What: Art Wynwood
When: Feb. 15 to 19
Where: Herald Plaza, NE 14th St. in Miami
Cost: $15 to $200
Website: www.artwynwood.com
Model Beach Volleyball
The beach heats up with sexy models taking to the sand volleyball courts to duke it out for a charity trip to Haiti. Celebs are known to check out the games, if you can spot them among almost 15,000 spectators.
What: Model Beach Volleyball
When: Feb. 17 to 18
Where: Eighth Street and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach
Cost: Free
Website: http://www.modelbeachvolleyball.com
Gay8
The LGBT community isn’t monolithic, and the art, music and food festival celebrates the diverse cultures in the community. Enjoy music from Palo, Suenalo and Spam Allstars, play judge to food contests from area restaurants and artwork from the best in South Florida. Plus, “The Day it Snowed in Miami” and other gay-themed films will be playing at the Miami Dade College Tower Theater.
What: Gay8
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Little Havana in Miami
Cost: Free
Website: www.gay8festival.com
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
The celebrity personalities of The Food Network and The Cooking Channel team up for the 17th year for five days of cooking demonstrations, parties, seminars, roundtables and the highly anticipated Grand Tasting Tents.
What: South Beach Wine & Food Festival
When: Feb. 21-25
Where: Throughout Miami Beach and Miami
Cost: $24 and up
Website: http://sobewff.org
Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance
Pack up your tent and get ready for days and nights of music by Afrobeta, Big Mean Sound Machine, Ephniko, Bella’s Bartok and more. Plus music workshops, yoga sessions, beer garden, vinyl lounge and a zen village filled with healing arts.
What: Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance
When: Feb. 21 to 25
Where: Virginia Key Beach Park in Miami
Cost: $35 and up
Website: www.virginiakeygrassroots.com
Winter Party Festival
The world descends on Miami beach for a week-long celebration of the LGBTQ community, with a beach party, nightclub fetes, poolside gatherings and cabana lounging.
What: Winter Party Festival
When: Feb. 28 to March 6
Where: Throughout Miami Beach
Cost: $30 and up
Website: http://winterparty.com/