Why you MUST see Miami City Ballet’s ‘The Fairy’s Kiss’



Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky rehearses members of Miami City Ballet in “The Fairy’s Kiss.”Alexander Iziliaev

Alexei Ratmansky, the formidable Russian dance artist who is resident choreographer at American Ballet Theatre, created his version of “The Fairy’s Kiss” for Miami City Ballet. The second commission from the Miami troupe for Ratmansky, following his powerful “Symphonic Dances” in 2012, it premieres Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

As a young man in Russia in the 1990s, Ratmansky made two versions of the “Fairy’s Kiss” for the Kiev Opera and the Maryinsky Ballet. But he cannot entirely explain the allure the ballet has for him, or the many choreographers, including Frederick Ashton, Maurice Béjart, Kenneth MacMillan, who have tried to capture it before him.

Ratmansky’s prestige makes this a major event for the company, and the long history of “Fairy’s Kiss” helps make it a notable one for the ballet world. The company previewed it at a “Works and Process” program at New York’s Guggenheim Museum, and the New York Times is sending a critic to review “Fairy’s Kiss.”

“It speaks volumes about the company and his admiration for the dancers,” says MCB executive director Michael Scolamiero. “He is in demand to choreograph all over the world, and his choosing Miami City Ballet puts us in very rare company.”