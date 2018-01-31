Where’s the best place to watch the big game? We have lots of ideas

Whether you’re trying to see the Big Game or just want some decent bar grub, having a solid list of go-to sports bars is a must. Here are some of our favorites.

Batch Gastropub

If locally-sourced and elevated American fare and craft cocktails and unique beers and wines go hand and hand with your sports viewing experience, head to Batch Gastropub in Brickell. Happy hour highlights $8 bar bites and half off all batch cocktails, draft beer and wine from 3-8 p.m. Monday–Friday.

30 SW 12th St, Miami; batchgastropub.com

Stone Sports Bar

Just opened on Jan. 20, Stone Sports Bar at CMX Cinemas in Brickell City Center offers a VIP alternative to the traditional sports bar. It boasts the largest indoor LED screen in Florida, plus cutting-edge audiovisual technology for guests to watch their favorite teams compete. The menu includes inventive handcrafted cocktails, entrees and snacks served for lunch, brunch and dinner and guest DJs on the weekends. The spot will also offer premium Super Bowl packages this Sunday.

701 South Miami Avenue Suite 401, Miami; (786) 482-2097

Champions Florida

While not slated to open until spring, Champions Florida in Doral will host an exclusive preview on Super Bowl Sunday. The 35,000-square-foot two-story space will be South Florida’s largest indoor soccer facility, including three indoor soccer fields, a restaurant and a full bar with seven 65-inch HD TVs and a 4K Ultra HD video wall spanning 24 by 12 feet for sports viewing. The Super Bowl party will include a limited open bar (optional) and a range of dishes off the menu. To make a reservation, call 786-431-1489.

1360 NW 87th Avenue, Doral, FL 33172; www.championsfl.com

Bokamper’s

Photo/TripAdvisor

When it comes to watching the game and chowing down on sports fare, Bokamper’s is always a safe bet. The brand new happy hour, featuring half off appetizers with the purchase of a beverage, $1 off craft beers, $4 wines, $2 draft beers and $5 cocktails is offered Monday-Friday from 4-6 p.m. And on Super Bowl Sunday, guests can take advantage of a premium open bar for $99 per person.

Multiple locations; www.bokampers.com

Sandbar Sports Grill

Photo/International Nightlife Association

If you’re feeling like a night in the Grove, head to Sandbar Sports Grill for casual fare, draft brews and plenty of TVs to watch the game while beach-themed decor transports you to an island state of mind.

3064 Grand Avenue, Miami; 305-444-5270

Shuckers Bar & Grill

Photo TripAdvisor

Get your seafood fix while soaking up views of Biscayne Bay and watching the game at this Miami Beach mainstay, which offers outdoor seating and a killer happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

1819 79th St. Causeway, Miami Beach; shuckersbarandgrill.com

Scully’s Tavern

Having earned Guy Fieri’s stamp of approval, this neighborhood spot comes with some serious Key West dive bar vibes. On weekends, you can look forward to live entertainment and dancing, and on game days you can cheer on your favorite team alongside local die-hard fans. You can also fuel your competitive spirit with a round of billiards or some classic arcade games.

9809 SW 72nd St., Miami; (305) 271-7404

Tarpon Bend

Photo/Fabalist

Don’t expect run-of-the-mill wings and burgers here. Tarpon Bend’s menu runs the gamut from Schezuan calamari to crawfish etouffee. Add live DJ performances on the weekends, a buzzing happy hour crowd, and a multitude of flat screen TVs, and you’ve got a sports bar experience that a cut above the rest.

65 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-3210