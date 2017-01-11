It’s never too early to begin making Super Bowl Sunday plans. But why go through the hassle of trips to the grocery store, pizza delivery and ensuring your home is foolproof? There will be restaurants and bars teeming with sports fans just as passionate and hungry as you and your posse.

1. Sandbar Sports Grill

Coconut Grove

Make Grand Avenue your Super Bowl destination. Watch the game while trying to conquer a Category 5 Hurricane — the strongest version of Sandbar’s most popular cocktail. This classic bar scene is renowned for its fish tacos, which come grilled, blackened or deep-fried. Order three (or six or nine). You’ll thank us later.

2. Bavaria Haus

Downtown Miami

If you’re in the mood for some international cuisine while you watch your American football, Bavaria Haus is the place to be. The restaurant, with its wooden bench booths and natural charm, offers imported beer from Munich plus hearty entrees that feature meat front and center.

Then if your team loses, you can tell everyone you took the L in style.

3. K&K Billiard & Sports Bar

Miami

This restaurant puts the “chic” in… oh wait, there’s no chic in Super Bowl. Nonetheless, K&K Billiards is a classy place to catch 22 grown men bash the crap out of each other. The sports bar also boasts some of Miami’s best pool tables, which is perfect if you’re in the truly competitive spirit (or need a distraction) during the game. Enjoy a menu of draft and other beers plus wine paired with K&K’s homemade burgers.

Even the guy who beat you in Fantasy Football will have to give you your props with this choice.

4. Burger & Beer Joint

Doral|Brickell|South Beach

You could fire up the grill a home… or you could have a gourmet burger cooked to perfection at Burger & Beer Joint. The sports bar has more than 75 beers on tap and the South Beach location, with its six large-screen TVs, has been a fixture since 2009. Consider the $125 10-pound Motherburger: It could literally feed all your friends and your sports rivals. PRO TIP: Finish the Motherburger in less than two hours and the kitchen picks up the bill.

But more than likely, your table will be all like:

5. Duffy’s Sport Grill

Kendall|Coconut Grove|North Miami

This Florida-based spot is a well-known crowd-pleaser. Duffy’s has locations all across South Florida and touts itself as the “premier sports-themed restaurant” in the area. Whether you wish to enjoy a rack of ribs, wings with your choice of sauce or a juicy cheeseburger, Duffy’s menu is jam-packed with a bunch of utensil-less dishes. Win or lose, your friends will exalt you as the ultimate MVP.