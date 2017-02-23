Posted on

Where to watch the Oscars in Miami (besides your couch)

By Amy Reyes For miami.com

Yes, we are well aware that many great movies were made and screened in 2016 and are deserving of all kinds of recognition (some more than others).  But everyone in Miami is especially excited to see how the sleeper indie hit that was filmed in Miami (by a director that is from Miami, no less) “Moonlight” will fare at Sunday’s Academy Awards. What better way to cheer on the home team than will fellow cinephiles. Here are some spots to head to watch en masse on Oscar night. 

1. #MOONLIT Oscar Block Party

They better win ALL the awards.Photo via Instagram

Miami’s homegrown Borscht Film Festival is going ALL OUT in support of the made-in-Dade cinematic gem “Moonlight,” which is nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director for Barry Jenkins and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali. As part of their annual film festival, the Borscht team is hosting a block party (pots and pans are encouraged) featuring a screening of the film, music, food and, of course, a support group for everyone who can NOT handle the suspense.

7-11 p.m. at the African Heritage Cultural Arts, 6161 Northwest 22nd Ave., Miami. Info here.

2. Hollywood's Big Night

Apparently, this movie is nominated as well.

The New Tropic, O Cinema Miami Shores and the Miami Theater Center are going all out with an over-the-top party featuring Miami queens Hairy Bradshaw and Jupiter Velvet as hosts. Participants are encouraged to get overdressed, fill out their own ballets to support their favorite noms (“Moonlight”) and score bragging rights.

6-11:30 p.m. at O Cinema Miami Shores, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; free

