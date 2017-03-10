Where To Volunteer In Miami

The Miami Rescue Mission is one of the longest running non-profits in town, operating since 1922. Through their various programs and centers, MRM helps alleviate homelessness by feeding the hungry, providing shelter, clothing, and hygiene products, assisting with job searches and educating both children and adults. They are frequently in need of volunteers to help with everything from tutoring and youth programs, office and clerical services, serving meals, assisting at clothing drives and more. MRM is a christian organization, so there are also opportunities to assist with chapel and spiritual groups as well (though one need not be religious in order to help out).