Where to Stock up on Summer’s Fashion Essentials

Beach, please! With the temps heating up, we scour the best boutiques and designers in the 305 for faux glows, ‘kinis, beach bags, cover-ups and more…

Bianca Coletti Swim

Miami Beach-based swimwear designer Bianca Coletti has got the ‘kini game on lock. But she tells us, “Right now, I’m loving one-piece suits. They’re extremely flattering on the body.” Duly noted, Bianca. Duly noted. Available at biancacolettiswim.com

Mariella Vilar Bags

FACT: Monogrammed anything is experiencing a fashion moment. Totally customizable, these straw handbags (starting at $85) by South Florida-based designer Mariella Vilar are roomy enough for stowing away your fave glossies, sunblock and sunnies. Available at www.mariellavilar.com

Gee Beauty

Fake it, don’t bake it! Roasting your skin in the sun is so ’80s. Score a safer, UV ray-free (Read: faux) tan on your face and body with a little help from our friends at Gee Beauty. Brimming with the best-of-the-best self tanners (from brands such as Vita Liberata, James Read and South Seas), the locally loved beauty emporium has got the goods to give you that golden goddess glow — minus the skin damage. And here’s a beauty hack for ya, “Like any beautiful work of art, a solid sunless tan always starts with a smooth canvas — so exfoliate! We like using exfoliating mitts like the Supracor Bath Mitt. If you need to shave or wax, do it the day before you tan (preferably not day-of). Also avoid any body lotions or bath oils with a lot of essential oils in them, as these can breakdown the color and lead to patchiness. Lightly moisturize the elbows, knees and anywhere else you might get extra dryness on the body using a light moisturizer,” Gee Beauty Co-Owner Celene Gee says.

We also love the boutique’s quirky selection of made-in-Greece Koku Bags ($125), too. These clutches are perfect for packing your beach goodies or worn as a statement bag when paired with jeans. Gee Beauty, 1845 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; www.geebeauty.com

POOL LabShow

We picked the brain of Pool Lab Show founder Beatriz Carillo on this summer’s top fashion trends and she divulges, “The colors of the season are undoubtedly juniper green, pink and khaki. Total white looks are going to be very in, too. Shirts are a highlight of this season in every way. Kimonos with exotic prints are the perfect statement piece, too.”

The Miracle Mile-based boutique is brimming with detailed sandals, colorful bikinis, gorgeous coverups and more. Score! POOL LabShow, 376 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; (305) 998-9393.

Nic del Mar

From itty-bitty bikinis to gauzy tunics to BoHo jewelry, Nic del Mar has got you covered. Scoop up a Hat Attack fedora ($84), Jen’s Pirate Booty caftan ($297), or Beach Riot maillot ($156). For men, the shop is also brimming with Palmacea ($95) swim trunks. Consider yourself warned, though: Sifting through this boutique’s meticulously handpicked inventory may have you opining for a weekend getaway to swanky St. Barths. Nic Del Mar, 475 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables; www.nicdelmar.com