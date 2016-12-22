Another spot to see the stars is up in Alligator Alley. You’ll want to be extra cautious here of course because, as the name suggests (and just like in most of the Everglades), there are gators around. You’ll catch the Alley on the north side of Miami while on I-75 and few stretches of highway near the 305 are as poorly lit as this. That does mean, however, that it’s a great area for stargazing.