Get patriotic this Fourth of July and watch the fireworks
HBD, America! Pick your spot and go watch the fireworks.
1. Bayfront Park – America’s Birthday Bash
Celebrate Independence Day with a free kids’ zone with bounce houses, food trucks, beverages and a fireworks display. Opens at noon, kids’ zone 3-7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. http://www.bayfrontparkmiami.com/Events/July4th.html
2. Biltmore Hotel
Celebrate the fourth in style at the hotel’s Fireworks Spectacular with a Stars and Stripes BBQ Dinner featuring traditional favorites with an open bar from 5 p.m.
Barbecue from 6-8:45 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. at 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 855-666-1727; Hotel guests $180 for adults and $50 for children 12 and under, members $145 for adults and $45 for children 12 and under; just fireworks viewing on golf course is free. http://www.biltmorehotel.com/resort/july4th.php
3. Black Point Park & Marina
Come early to enjoy jogging trails, bikeways and food at their Black Point Ocean Grill then stick around for a fireworks display at 9 p.m. http://www.miamidade.gov/parks/black-point-marina.asp
4. City of Doral
Live music, food and beverage for sale, fun activities for the kids and a fireworks display to cap off the festivities. 5 p.m., Doral Central Park, https://www.cityofdoral.com
5. City of Hialeah
Head to Ted Hendricks Stadium for live entertainment, a kids’ fun zone with games and activities, food, a laser show and fireworks display. 5 p.m.
6. City of Homestead – Race to the Fourth Independence Day Bash
Party at the Homestead Miami Speedway to the sounds of local bands Main Highway Ricky Valido and the Hialeah Hillbillies while the kids ride Midway rides and play games. There will also be food trucks and other refreshing summer treats. 6-10 p.m., http://www.cityofhomestead.com/july4
7. City of Miami Springs
Watch the parade through the heart of Miami Springs, followed by a barbecue, baby contest and fireworks display at sundown. Parade at 10 a.m. kicking off at Westward Dr. and ending at the Golf Club, site of the family festivities. http://www.miamisprings-fl.gov
8. City of North Miami – Independence Day Celebration by the Bay
Come early and get a great spot and enjoy festivities on the grounds of Florida International University Biscayne Bay Campus. Food and beverage for sale, bounce houses for the kids and fireworks display. FIU Biscayne Bay Campus, www.northmiamifl.gov
9. Coconut Grove - Fourth of July Picnic and Fireworks Celebration
Kick off the day at the Barnacle State Historic Site with an old-fashioned picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., then at CocoWalk there’s a hot dog-eating competition from 3-7 p.m. followed by a picnic and fireworks display at Peacock Park from 6-9 p.m. https://www.coconutgrove.com
10. Miami Music Festival Independence Celebration followed by fireworks at Miami Shores Country Club
The MMF Symphony Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture along with music from Star Wars and other patriotic favorites. They’ll also play Bernstein’s West Side Story and Copland’s Hoe-Down and Saturday Night Waltz. Performance is followed by fireworks display at Miami Shores Country Club. Buffet starts at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Concert is at Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Performing Arts Center, Barry University, buffet and fireworks at Miami Shores Country Club https://www.miamishoresgolf.com/
11. North Shore Park Bandshell Fire on the Fourth Festival
Food trucks, music by the Spam All-Stars, Inner Circle and the Wailers along with yoga with Greenmonkey, Zico Coconut Water samples and Hubert’s Lemonade capped off by a fireworks display. Free Shuttle Route – Two park and ride locations where drop-off/pick-up will be taking place (North Shore Bandshell Park and 41 Street/Royal Palm Avenue). Free shuttles may be flagged down at any MDT bus stop along this route. Service will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Headways will be 30 minutes.11 a.m. to 9 p.m. http://www.miamibeachfl.gov/news/scroll.aspx?id=70816
12. Village of Palmetto Bay
Enjoy live music, food vendors, kids’ fun zone, street entertainment, plus an arts and crafts area then settle in on a blanket or lawn chair for the fireworks display. 6-9 p.m., fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Palmetto Bay Village Hall, https://www.palmettobay-fl.gov/708/Independence-Day-2017
13. Perez Art Museum Miami Fourth of July Celebration
Jolt Radio performs at the party with the galleries open until 9 p.m. and exhibition tours available through the night. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. It’s also the ideal waterfront viewing spot for various fireworks displays. Open to members and their guests. 7-10 p.m. https://6883.blackbaudhosting.com
14. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science Fourth of July Celebration
Enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and Planetarium shows, music by a live DJ and barbecue eats for purchase. Also a great spot to view various fireworks displays. 6-9:30 p.m., members free, non-members adults $21, kids ages 3-11 $15 http://www.frostscience.org
15. Turnberry Isle’s Celebrate America’s Birthday on the Green
Choose between an all-American barbecue or food from gourmet food trucks along with unlimited beer, wine, iced tea or lemonade followed by a fireworks display. Adults $99, kids $50, family four-pack (two adults and two kids) $199. 6-9 p.m. http://www.turnberryislemiami.com/tracking/click-july-4th-weekend.aspx
16. Village of Key Biscayne – Fourth of July Celebration
Parade along Crandon Boulevard kicks of the day’s festivities, followed by a picnic on Village Green and sunset fireworks on the beach. 11 a.m., Village Green, http://keybiscayne.fl.gov/pr/index.php?src=events&srctype=detail&category=Seasonal%20Special%20Events&refno=4911
17. Freedom Fest at Gulfstream Park
Gear up for the fireworks display at the end of Freedom Fest by enjoying a Kid Fun Zone from 5-9 p.m. with an airbrush tattoo artist, face painters, magicians and a coloring station. Then from 6-10 p.m. grab complimentary patriotic swag bags and listen to live music from Sucker Punch. There will also be a barbecue buffet available for $29. Then starting at 9:30 p.m. the sky lights up with fireworks at the Grandstands. http://www.gulfstreampark.com/events-and-entertainment/event-calendar/details/2017/07/04/default-calendar/freedom-fest