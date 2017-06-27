Get patriotic this Fourth of July and watch the fireworks

Celebrate the fourth in style at the hotel’s Fireworks Spectacular with a Stars and Stripes BBQ Dinner featuring traditional favorites with an open bar from 5 p.m.

Barbecue from 6-8:45 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. at 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 855-666-1727; Hotel guests $180 for adults and $50 for children 12 and under, members $145 for adults and $45 for children 12 and under; just fireworks viewing on golf course is free. http://www.biltmorehotel.com/resort/july4th.php