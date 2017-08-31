Where to party in South Miami
South Miami is buzzing with shops, cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues for a fun night out, without the hefty price tags often found on South Beach. The next time you are up for a few cocktails in a sexy lounge, or crave late night bites, live music or some dancing, look no further than South Miami.
For more than a decade, Town Kitchen and Bar has been drawing in nightly crowds seeking high-quality food and drinks in a sleek, lively setting. On Friday and Saturday nights, a DJ spins until 2 a.m. Sexy Saturdays are a must, with a late night happy hour that includes drink specials, half priced pizzas and a great dance party. Be sure to try a few specialties in the restaurant before the party scene kicks in. Favorites include flash fried Brussels sprouts, Prosciutto grilled cheese and the Thai or Spanish Mussels. Save room for Town’s famous bread pudding.
In addition to the fun on Fridays and Saturdays, Town offers a boozy brunch on Sundays, Happy Hour seven days a week, ladies night on Mondays and Thursdays and Wine Night on Tuesdays, with half off every bottle of wine. Now you probably see why this place is packed every night.
Town Kitchen and Bar, 7301 SW 57 Ct., Miami; http://www.townkitchenbar.com
The vibe is edgy and the music is hip at Tacocraft, South Miami’s premier taqueria and tequila bar, where crowds pile in every night of the week- especially Tuesdays for “Taco Tuesdays,” where signature tacos are only three bucks. The food is top notch and the drinks are strong. Start with the nachos: layer upon layer of melted cheese, brisket, beans, jalapenos and guacamole, then choose a variety of tacos, (the rock shrimp is a favorite). Chips and salsas are all homemade and highly addictive and the burritos are huge. Every night after 10 p.m. the music gets turned up and Tacocraft welcomes a late-night crowd looking for stiff drinks and late night eats. Street art and hand-painted murals adorn the walls of this fun space which stays open until 1 a.m. most nights.
Tacocraft, 5829 SW 73 St., Miami; https://tacocraft.com
Who doesn’t love a clandestine, dimly-lit back backroom? Especially one that serves high-end and customized cocktails and plays awesome music. Mercado Negro, located through a secret entrance in the back of Tacocraft, is a speakeasy-style lounge, open late on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday nights. Mercado Negro serves hard-to-find tequilas and mezcals but fret not, you can still sink your Patron there. In addition, feel free to walk up to the bar and order a drink with any combination of ingredients and the bartender will create your custom concoction. The music is a fusion of reggaeton, hip hop, R&B and dance music and the décor is urban, complete with a mural by a local Wynwood artist.
Mercado Negro, 5829 SW 73 St., Miami; http://blackmarketmiami.com
A South Miami mainstay for 17 years, this laid back, unpretentious bar, affectionately known as “Bougie’s” brings regulars and newcomers together for a great time thanks to a variety of weekly events. From Karaoke Tuesdays to Ladies Night Wednesdays, House Party Fridays and Home Grown Saturdays, featuring live music, there’s something for everyone at Bougainvillea’s. Guests seeking a more romantic experience can duck out to the back patio and sit on a bench in the garden before heading back inside for the fun.
Bougainvillea’s Old Florida Tavern, 7221 SW 58 Ave., Miami; http://www.bougiesbar.com/
This is the place for the pre-game, after party and after-after party. Sunset Tavern offers a full liquor bar, over twenty draft beers, countless bottled beers and a solid wine list. With 25 flat screens, a pool table, state-of-the-art sound system, juke box, and a stage for live music, large and small groups alike can kick-back until the wee hours of the morning. Sunset Tavern hosts Happy Hour six days a week and serves dishes from the adjacent Deli Lane restaurant. This neighborhood gastropub is open Sunday-Thursday until 3 am and until 5 am on Friday and Saturday nights.
Sunset Tavern, 7230 SW 59th St., Miami; http://delilane.com/sunset-tavern
Dine, dance, drink and bowl…sounds like a party. Welcome to Splitsville, an atypical bowling alley, where the vibe is hip and retro, the music blares, the bar is well-stocked and the food is gourmet all the way. Nowhere else in South Miami can you watch the latest sporting event, knock down some pins, get your groove on, throw back a few and indulge in a variety of dishes from signature sushi to classic and creative burgers, pizzas and a variety of appetizers, all under one roof. If it weren’t for the sound of smashing pins, you’d never guess you were in a bowling alley. Splitsville caters to families during the day but after 10 p.m., it’s strictly adults only and the ideal place to party with friends or to impress a date.
Splitsville, 5701 Sunset Drive, Miami; http://www.splitsvillelanes.com/