Where to party in South Miami

Town Kitchen and Bar in South Miami.

For more than a decade, Town Kitchen and Bar has been drawing in nightly crowds seeking high-quality food and drinks in a sleek, lively setting. On Friday and Saturday nights, a DJ spins until 2 a.m. Sexy Saturdays are a must, with a late night happy hour that includes drink specials, half priced pizzas and a great dance party. Be sure to try a few specialties in the restaurant before the party scene kicks in. Favorites include flash fried Brussels sprouts, Prosciutto grilled cheese and the Thai or Spanish Mussels. Save room for Town’s famous bread pudding.

In addition to the fun on Fridays and Saturdays, Town offers a boozy brunch on Sundays, Happy Hour seven days a week, ladies night on Mondays and Thursdays and Wine Night on Tuesdays, with half off every bottle of wine. Now you probably see why this place is packed every night.