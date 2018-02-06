Posted on

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Miami

By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

Didn’t get enough partying in on Jan. 31?  Well, you’re in luck! On Friday, Feb. 16 the Chinese New Year celebrations begin ushering in the Year of the Dog. In Miami, you can celebrate with plenty of delicious food, dancers, live music and booze at local hot spots and restaurants.

Here’s where to go to get your New Year on all over again.

Sugar at East

East will host one of the biggest Chinese New Year celebrations in Miami at their rooftop oasis, Sugar. Kicking off at 9 p.m., the Year of the Dog festivities will include a performance of China’s traditional Lion Dance and a new specialty cocktail named the Gau (also the Chinese word for dog). A live band will provide tunes all night long.

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 at 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, 40th Floor; 786-805-4655

The Setai

The Setai will celebrate the Year of the Dog with its weekly Asian Night Bazaar, which launched this past New Year’s Eve. From 7:30-11 p.m., you can indulge in pan-Asian cuisine by Jaya across multiple food stations, sip on specially-priced cocktails, and pretend you’re wandering an authentic Asian marketplace in the hotel’s Courtyard, all while fire dancers and contortionists perform to the sounds of a live DJ. Admission is $45 per person and includes food and two complimentary cocktails.

7:30-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 at 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899

DÔA

Enjoy a Far East feast at DÔA, which will honor the Chinese New Year with a 4-course Latin-Asian inspired menu priced at $65. Some of the culinary highlights include Chifa Causa with confit duck, traditional Siu Mai with Heritage pork, and a pork belly bun with Rocoto hoisin.

2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-587-2000

1-800-LUCKY

The Wynwood hot spot will host local favorites Wolf + Lamb to perform as well as a Chinese Lion Dance to usher in the New Year. And on Saturday, February 17, the celebration continues with 1-800-LUCKY’s weekly Rice & Beats party, welcoming Oscar G, Lazaro Casanova, Stryke and special guest Louie Vega.

143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826

Hakkasan

 
Head to Hakkasan at Fontainebleau Miami Beach for a can’t-miss Chinese New Year themed menu priced at $118 per person. The menu will highlight dishes featuring ingredients believed to bring good luck and prosperity in the New Year. A special themed cocktail, the Happy Daisy, will also help get the festivities in full swing as dancers perform the Chinese lion dance, starting at 8 p.m. at the Bleau Bar and making its way to Hakkasan. 

 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877-326-7412
