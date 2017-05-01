Posted on

Tequila, lucha libre and giant piñatas? It must be Cinco de Mayo

Scenes from the Cinco de Mayo festivities on Espanola Way in Miami Beach. Photo by Eduardo Ford
Josie Gulliksen

Guess what? On May 5, when you’re knocking back tequila shots and downing tacos, you won’t be celebrating Mexico’s Independence. That’s right, the date actually commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over Napoleon’s French forces in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. But enough with the history lesson, here’s where to party under your giant Mexican sombrero:

1. Mary Brickell Village

Tomas LoewyTomas Loewy

The largest Cinco de Mayo Party at Mary Brickell Village kicks off at 5 p.m. and for the first hour there’s a variety of $5 drink specials. Visit cocktail stations, sip margaritas or Mexican beers, listen to mariachis and DJs and at 9 p.m. be there for eight-foot-piñata Paco drop. Check the link for admission prices and party packages. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. cincodemayobrickell.com/

901 S. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33130
Take me there

2. American Social Brickell

MIAMI, FL – March 7, 2015 – People enjoying themselves at American Social a sports bar and restaurant near Brickell Ave and the Miami River.

The hot spot on the Miami River moves its Taco Tuesday specials to Friday in celebration of the holiday. All-you-can-eat taco bar $15.95 per person, bottomless guac for two $11.50 and specials on Patron Roca shots, margaritas and pitchers and $4 Dos Equis bottles or $7 loaded Dos Equis. Don’t forget to take the comp selfie before you leave. Starts at 2 p.m. americansocialbar.com/brickell/

690 SW 1 Ct., Miami, FL 33130
Take me there

3. Baru Latin Bar

Baru Latin Bar in Kendall (Handout)

Party with $25 Dos Equis and Tecate buckets, $8 premium aged Patron Reposado margaritas and $5 tequila shots. The Mariachis provide the Mexican soundtrack for the celebration. Locations in Kendall at The Palms at Town and Country, Mary Brickell Village and Doral. www.facebook.com/barulatinbar/

8268 Mills Dr., Miami, FL 33183, 11402 NW 41 St., Doral, FL 33178, 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33130
Take me there

4. La Cueva

Cinco de Mayo is all about the tequila and this Brickell spot knows that which is why they’re serving up free tequila shots for two hours from 10 p.m. to midnight. Shot aren’t your thing? Then sip on one of their cocktails made with premium tequila and mezcal brands. https://www.facebook.com/LaCuevaBrickell

1111 SW 1 Ave., Miami, FL 33130
Take me there

5. Bitter Truth

Here, your first tequila shot is complimentary and it’s off their ice luge (way to get the party started!). Follow that up with $8 Patron Reposado Spicy Passion Fruit Margaritas. Mariachis add the soundtrack. Starts at 4 p.m. http://the-bitter-truth.com/

3252 NE 1 Ave., #124, Miami, FL 33137
Take me there

6. Semilla Eatery and Bar

Semilla’s transforming their already bangin’ happy hour into a Cinco de Mayo party. DJ Nuny Love spins while you munch on street food like organic chicken tacos and wash them down with $5 margaritas. http://semillamiami.com/

1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

7. Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Co.

Tommy’s Margarita at Sweet Liberty

The neighborhood bar is throwing in a Tijuana Donkey Show into their Cinco de Mayo Party. What is that exactly? They’ll have real live donkeys to make it a truly Mexican entertainment experience. That, and they’ll serve up $7 El Tesoro Tequila margaritas, palomas and infused cocktails. Grammy winner Jorge Moreno and his band perform. Starts at 4 p.m. https://mysweetliberty.com/

237-B 20th Street Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

8. Cantina La 20

Cantina La 20

The decadent and upscale Brickell spot will have their very talented 12-piece Mariachi band, who take requests, perform all night while skilled bartenders serve up the signature Golden Margarita, a blend of tequila, vodka and rum from the Allaire Priveé Collection. The drink even includes 24K golden flakes. http://www.cantinala20.com/

495 Brickell Ave., Miami, FL 33131
Take me there

9. Cinco de Wynwood

Revelers party at last year’s event. Photo by Julia Rose.

The street art takes a back seat for the Cinco de Wynwood where the margarita bar will feature Avion Tequila. DJs spin and mariachis perform, plus check out the mechanical bull and join the sugar shot contest. Grab goodies from what they promise will be the largest piñata in South Florida. Mana Wynwood at 5 p.m. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cinco-de-wynwood-tickets-33471758932

2250 NW 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

10. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Kick off the afternoon with either Avion margaritas for $5 or $2 Coronas but hit the photobooth before too many of those. Wanna win a poolside cabana and spa treatment at the Mondrian? Then enter the taco eating contest at 5 p.m. and even if you don’t win they might give you cold hard cash. 3 p.m. http://www.bodegasouthbeach.co

1220 16th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

11. Lolo’s Surf Cantina

The house margarita (margarita de la casa) comes in a whimsical throwback glass. (Handout)

This is the new kid on the South Beach block and they’re doing things right with $7 cocktails all day long. Margaritas, Mexican mules, palomas, you name it. They’ve got the right idea with an adult piñata filled with free drink cards. http://loloscantina.com/

 

161 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

12. CityPlace Doral

Live bands rock the stage at Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen.

Their ultimate Cinco de Mayo celebration is the ideal time to check out Doral’s newest shopping/dining/entertainment complex. Radio personality DJ Laz from 97.3 FM hosts and is joined by DJ Legato and Kat Lane along with of course, the Mariachi El Rey Band. They’ll have drink and food specials throughout. Street performers and a photo booth add to the festivities. http://www.cityplacedoral.com/

8300 NW 36th St, Doral, FL 33166
Take me there

13. Cinco de Mayo Crawl

Who doesn’t love a good bar crawl, it’s a different twist on the traditional Cinco de Mayo bash. Start out at Olla from 5-8 p.m. and sip on Tequila Cazadores drink specials and a live set by DJ YSL Follow that up at El Grito starting at 8 p.m. for complimentary tacos until 10 p.m., live music and more drinks specials. www.facebook.com

El Grito, 1766 Bay Rd. and Olla, 1233 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

14. Vagabond Kitchen & Bar

The restaurant located at the MiMo hotel of the same name, will have Jack Daniel’s and Herradura tequila drink specials along with a taco truck, all part of their poolside party for the day. Starts at 4 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/vagabondkitchenandbar/

7301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138
Take me there

15. The Raleigh

The iconic South Beach hotel is showing off its most prized asset with a Cinco de Mayo poolside party with a barbecue, drink specials and live mariachi band. Self serve taco bar includes carne asada, blackened mahi and carnitas tacos and those will go well with $9 margaritas, Casa Noble Tequila shots or $25 beer buckets. www.facebook.com

1775 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

16. Downtown Dadeland

The Cinco de Mayo party here is hosted by Lime Fresh Mexican Grill and includes a taco eating contest, music by DJ Volkmusik and the Miller Road Band, a mariachi band plusface painting and balloon animals for the kids. Other participating venues include Barley an American Brasserie, The Brick American Kitchen and Bar, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Harry’s Pizzeria, Pasion del Cielo coffee and World of Beer. All ages are welcome and underground garage parking is free with retailer validation. http://downtowndadeland.com/

7250 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33156
Take me there

17. Tacology

Brickell’s newest buzz worthy spot Brickell City Centre is home to Tacology. They’ll hand you a complimentary Casa Amigo Tequila shot then you can dance to sounds by DJ Umber Bandi Ville and keep a memento from the evening at their photo booth. Party starts at 5 p.m. http://tacology.us/

701 South Miami Ave. 4th Floor Miami, FL 33131
Take me there

18. Broward

19. Rocco’s Cinco de Mayo Block Party

Load up on their famous tacos and enjoy free tequila pourings from their 330 varieties of the booze. Plus, they’ll have giveaways, DJs spinning and you guessed it, the Pancho Villas Mariachi Band. Starts at 11:30 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/422412048124988/

1313 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Take me there

20. Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar

Load up on hand-crafted tacos at the Cinco de Mayo street party. (Handout)

Located in Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee Village, their block party features live lucha libre matches in the street plus load up on their hand-crafted tacos and other street food, plus margaritas and beers. Live bands and DJs keep you entertained.

204 SW 2nd St. Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301
Take me there

