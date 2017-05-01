Tequila, lucha libre and giant piñatas? It must be Cinco de Mayo
Guess what? On May 5, when you’re knocking back tequila shots and downing tacos, you won’t be celebrating Mexico’s Independence. That’s right, the date actually commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over Napoleon’s French forces in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. But enough with the history lesson, here’s where to party under your giant Mexican sombrero:
1. Mary Brickell Village
The largest Cinco de Mayo Party at Mary Brickell Village kicks off at 5 p.m. and for the first hour there’s a variety of $5 drink specials. Visit cocktail stations, sip margaritas or Mexican beers, listen to mariachis and DJs and at 9 p.m. be there for eight-foot-piñata Paco drop. Check the link for admission prices and party packages. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. cincodemayobrickell.com/
2. American Social Brickell
The hot spot on the Miami River moves its Taco Tuesday specials to Friday in celebration of the holiday. All-you-can-eat taco bar $15.95 per person, bottomless guac for two $11.50 and specials on Patron Roca shots, margaritas and pitchers and $4 Dos Equis bottles or $7 loaded Dos Equis. Don’t forget to take the comp selfie before you leave. Starts at 2 p.m. americansocialbar.com/brickell/
3. Baru Latin Bar
Party with $25 Dos Equis and Tecate buckets, $8 premium aged Patron Reposado margaritas and $5 tequila shots. The Mariachis provide the Mexican soundtrack for the celebration. Locations in Kendall at The Palms at Town and Country, Mary Brickell Village and Doral. www.facebook.com/barulatinbar/
4. La Cueva
Cinco de Mayo is all about the tequila and this Brickell spot knows that which is why they’re serving up free tequila shots for two hours from 10 p.m. to midnight. Shot aren’t your thing? Then sip on one of their cocktails made with premium tequila and mezcal brands. https://www.facebook.com/LaCuevaBrickell
5. Bitter Truth
Here, your first tequila shot is complimentary and it’s off their ice luge (way to get the party started!). Follow that up with $8 Patron Reposado Spicy Passion Fruit Margaritas. Mariachis add the soundtrack. Starts at 4 p.m. http://the-bitter-truth.com/
6. Semilla Eatery and Bar
Semilla’s transforming their already bangin’ happy hour into a Cinco de Mayo party. DJ Nuny Love spins while you munch on street food like organic chicken tacos and wash them down with $5 margaritas. http://semillamiami.com/
7. Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Co.
The neighborhood bar is throwing in a Tijuana Donkey Show into their Cinco de Mayo Party. What is that exactly? They’ll have real live donkeys to make it a truly Mexican entertainment experience. That, and they’ll serve up $7 El Tesoro Tequila margaritas, palomas and infused cocktails. Grammy winner Jorge Moreno and his band perform. Starts at 4 p.m. https://mysweetliberty.com/
8. Cantina La 20
The decadent and upscale Brickell spot will have their very talented 12-piece Mariachi band, who take requests, perform all night while skilled bartenders serve up the signature Golden Margarita, a blend of tequila, vodka and rum from the Allaire Priveé Collection. The drink even includes 24K golden flakes. http://www.cantinala20.com/
9. Cinco de Wynwood
The street art takes a back seat for the Cinco de Wynwood where the margarita bar will feature Avion Tequila. DJs spin and mariachis perform, plus check out the mechanical bull and join the sugar shot contest. Grab goodies from what they promise will be the largest piñata in South Florida. Mana Wynwood at 5 p.m. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cinco-de-wynwood-tickets-33471758932
10. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Kick off the afternoon with either Avion margaritas for $5 or $2 Coronas but hit the photobooth before too many of those. Wanna win a poolside cabana and spa treatment at the Mondrian? Then enter the taco eating contest at 5 p.m. and even if you don’t win they might give you cold hard cash. 3 p.m. http://www.bodegasouthbeach.co
11. Lolo’s Surf Cantina
This is the new kid on the South Beach block and they’re doing things right with $7 cocktails all day long. Margaritas, Mexican mules, palomas, you name it. They’ve got the right idea with an adult piñata filled with free drink cards. http://loloscantina.com/
12. CityPlace Doral
Their ultimate Cinco de Mayo celebration is the ideal time to check out Doral’s newest shopping/dining/entertainment complex. Radio personality DJ Laz from 97.3 FM hosts and is joined by DJ Legato and Kat Lane along with of course, the Mariachi El Rey Band. They’ll have drink and food specials throughout. Street performers and a photo booth add to the festivities. http://www.cityplacedoral.com/
13. Cinco de Mayo Crawl
Who doesn’t love a good bar crawl, it’s a different twist on the traditional Cinco de Mayo bash. Start out at Olla from 5-8 p.m. and sip on Tequila Cazadores drink specials and a live set by DJ YSL Follow that up at El Grito starting at 8 p.m. for complimentary tacos until 10 p.m., live music and more drinks specials. www.facebook.com
14. Vagabond Kitchen & Bar
The restaurant located at the MiMo hotel of the same name, will have Jack Daniel’s and Herradura tequila drink specials along with a taco truck, all part of their poolside party for the day. Starts at 4 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/vagabondkitchenandbar/
15. The Raleigh
The iconic South Beach hotel is showing off its most prized asset with a Cinco de Mayo poolside party with a barbecue, drink specials and live mariachi band. Self serve taco bar includes carne asada, blackened mahi and carnitas tacos and those will go well with $9 margaritas, Casa Noble Tequila shots or $25 beer buckets. www.facebook.com
16. Downtown Dadeland
The Cinco de Mayo party here is hosted by Lime Fresh Mexican Grill and includes a taco eating contest, music by DJ Volkmusik and the Miller Road Band, a mariachi band plusface painting and balloon animals for the kids. Other participating venues include Barley an American Brasserie, The Brick American Kitchen and Bar, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Harry’s Pizzeria, Pasion del Cielo coffee and World of Beer. All ages are welcome and underground garage parking is free with retailer validation. http://downtowndadeland.com/
17. Tacology
Brickell’s newest buzz worthy spot Brickell City Centre is home to Tacology. They’ll hand you a complimentary Casa Amigo Tequila shot then you can dance to sounds by DJ Umber Bandi Ville and keep a memento from the evening at their photo booth. Party starts at 5 p.m. http://tacology.us/
18. Broward
19. Rocco’s Cinco de Mayo Block Party
Load up on their famous tacos and enjoy free tequila pourings from their 330 varieties of the booze. Plus, they’ll have giveaways, DJs spinning and you guessed it, the Pancho Villas Mariachi Band. Starts at 11:30 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/422412048124988/
20. Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar
Located in Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee Village, their block party features live lucha libre matches in the street plus load up on their hand-crafted tacos and other street food, plus margaritas and beers. Live bands and DJs keep you entertained.