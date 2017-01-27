Shaggy: ‘These Miami spots are boombastic’

It wasn’t that long ago, Mr. Bombastic, aka Shaggy, used to call Miami home. Now the Grammy Award-winning reggae artist who is due to release a new single in the coming weeks and will be performing at North Miami’s Mardi Gras on Sunday, is calling Kingston, Jamaica home.

Still, we decided to take a tour down memory lane with the reggae artist who brought us “Oh Carolina” and “Boombastic,” to find out his top Miami picks; the places he sometimes thinks about while working on his up-and-coming album (due out this year) and enjoying the success of his massive hit, “I Need Your Love” with Faydee, Mohombi & Costi.

As for what South Florida can expect at the Mardi Gras from the artist whose genre is currently in the middle of a renaissance – all of the hits, the former Coconut Grove resident says.

“We’ve been blessed with a catalog of really big songs, and we will rock as much as possible, bring a lot of energy to the audience,” he says.

Here are his top Miami picks in no particular order:

1. Prime 112 While most folks enjoy the South Beach steakhouse for its marbleized prime beef, Shaggy enjoys it for his drinks – and conversation. He and owner Myles Chefetz would “talk for hours,” he said while he enjoyed his drink of choice: gin and tonic. Show details

Prime 112, 112 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

2. LIV Former Miami Dolphins safety Louis Oliver still throws the best party on Sunday night. Just ask Shaggy. There is no place like LIV on a Sunday night, he says of the club inside the Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach. It’s “always good,” he says. Show details

LIV at the Fontainebleau, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

3. Junie's Restaurant While some attest to this Jamaican restaurant having the best oaxtail in South Florida, Shaggy prefers the popular Miami Gardens spot for the fish. Show details

Junie's Restaurant, 18400 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Gardens