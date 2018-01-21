Where can I watch Super Bowl 2018? These are the best watch parties in South Florida

Super Bowl LLI is coming and not with the conference champions we were hoping for. Miami Dolphins long-hated rival, the New England Patriots, pulled off a victory against a fellow Florida team. Even though the Jacksonville Jaguars won’t be in the 2018 Super Bowl after a devasting loss (24-20), South Florida football fans can still root vehemently against the freakin’ Patriots during the big game February 4.

Here are our picks for the best Super Bowl watch parties in South Florida.

Super Bowl LII Watch Party! Presented by the Black Archives & Stogietv

Kick off Black History Month under the stars at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Plaza. Bring a chair, enjoy a live DJ or sit back with a premium cigar at the cigar lounge. There will be cash bars, food, billiards and bean bag tosses. The game will be shown on a large screen.

Time: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex 819 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136

Tickets: General admission is free. Find VIP options at http://bit.ly/2muN4Uj

More: Call 786-708-4610, email baf@bahlt.org or visit www.bahlt.org

Super Bowl LII At Batch Miami!

Drinks and appetizers come with the purchase of tickets to this Super Bowl watch party in Brickell. Batch Miami is a modern-day tavern with throwback cocktails and craft beers.

Time: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Batch Gastropub 30 Southwest 12th Street Miami, FL 33130

Tickets: $40 at http://bit.ly/2EEsAjc

Super Bowl LII at E11EVEN Miami



Watch the game from Miami’s 24-hour nightclub. There will be more than 50 televisions with surround sound plus a 30-foot LED screen. Open bar is between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will be paired with a complimentary menu that includes game day favorites like barbecue chicken, ribs and potato salad.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Where: E11EVEN 29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132

Cost: Pre-paid admission starts at $30 for ladies, $50 for men

ROOFTOP AT E11EVEN Super Bowl Watch Party

Take it easy on the outdoor terrace of this non-stop nightclub where you’ll find fire pit tables, a 16-foot LED screen, a DJ and $11 beer buckets. Open bar is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Items from special barbecue menu will be available for purchase.

Time: 5 p.m.

Where: ROOFTOP AT E11EVEN 29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132

Cost: Pre-paid general admission is $20. Tickets at the door at $30

Gameday at Xtreme Action Park

(Kip Hunter Marketing)

The biggest indoor entertainment complex in Florida, Xtreme Action Park will feature more than 50 television and six projection screens for the big game. Guests can enjoy specials such as the $25 wing and beer combo, $15 mix and march domestic beer buckets and $20 mix and match imported beet buckets.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Xtreme Action Park 5300 S Powerline Road Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Sweet Liberty Hosts Super Bowl Sunday Party

It’s arguably one of the best bars on Miami Beach. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. is getting in the spirit of the game with food items that pay homage to the cities competing to be the next Super Bowl champions. Other limited items will include cauliflower nachos, burgers and wings. Patrons can watch the game from extra televisions.

Time: 4 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Where: Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Co. 237-B 20th Street Miami Beach, FL 33139

Super Bowl LII at Bokampers

Bookamper’s was founded by former Miami Dolphins player Kim Bookamper. (Durée & Company_

Enjoy the game from televisions on every wall with an open bar, game buffet, prizes and giveaways at this South Florida sports bar.

Time: 6 p.m. to final whistle

Where: 3115 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 (954-900-5584) or 15500 SW 29th Street, Miramar, FL 33027 (754-400-8558)

Cost: $99 for reserved seating

Duffy’s Sports Grill

Duffy’s Sports Grill has various locations throughout South Florida.

Duffy’s has more than 80 televisions in each of its various locations. MVP members can enjoy double points all day for takeout and dining in, plus a $10 MVP reward after spending at least $40.

Time: All Day

Where: Various locations. Check here

Super Bowl Watch Party at Blackbird Ordinary

A pool table at Blackbird Ordinary in Brickell.

Watch the game from a huge screen on Blackbird’s outdoor patio while sipping a brew from the cities of the two competing football teams. This Brickell club will have a pig roast at kick off.

Where: Blackbird Ordinary 729 SW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33130

Bristol’s Burgers

Bristol’s Burgers is located at The Diplomat in Hollywood, Florida.

This Broward burger spot offers family fun on the big day. Children can peel away from the game to play in the complimentary arcade and parents can lead an evening of fun on the The Diplomat Landing Marina where there will be outdoor games such as giant Jenga. For adults there is a happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring $5 beer, mac & cheese tots and other bites. “Build your own party platter” allows football fans to create their own Super Bowl menu.

Time: 5 p.m.

Where: Bristol’s Burgers at The Diplomat 3460 S Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019

Kings Dining & Entertainment Doral

Kings Dining & Entertainment is located at CityPlace Doral.

Watch the game from multiple big-screen HDTVs while playing one of your own at Kings Dining & Entertainment, which is offering free bowling after 6 p.m. Food and drink is available and take-out orders will receive a 20 percent discount.

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Kings Dining & Entertainment Doral 3450 Northwest 83rd Avenue #152, Doral, FL 33122