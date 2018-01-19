Posted on

When is the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and are there still tickets available?

There are big bashes and more intimate seminars at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
By Connie OgleFor Miami.com

The 2018 South Beach Wine & Food Festival takes place Feb. 21-25 at various venues around Miami and Miami Beach.

Founded by Lee Brian Schrager, this year’s event includes a new emphasis on Fort Lauderdale, with more celebrity chefs heading north, including Emeril Lagasse, who will host a clambake at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach.

This year, there are also more brunch events, because otherwise how would millennials survive? Also noteworthy: There will be three events focusing on Kosher dinners. But don’t worry. Favorites are still on the menu, such as the Burger Bash, hosted this time out by Guy Fieri, and the swanky tribute dinner, which will honor chef Bobby Flay and Michael Clarke of Treasury Wine Estates.

Speaking of wine: If you don’t care much about food, you can attend any number of wine seminars and learn more about Champagne, Cabernet Sauvignon or whatever it is you might drink. There’s even a presentation by glassmaker Riedel on how the perfect glass enhances your wine. We’ve tried it. It’s true.

Tickets went on sale in October, so some events are already sold out. Buy tickets here.

Read more: Here’s what’s new at this year’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Read more: Why you should drink Champagne (and every wine, really) out of a Riedel glass

