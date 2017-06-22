What should you see on stage this weekend? Pick anything – the choices are great
Whether you’re in the mood to laugh or cry, time is running out to see some truly good theater in South Florida. What are you waiting for?
1. 'The Goldberg Variations,' Island City Stage
Stuart Meltzer, the artistic director of Miami’s terrific Zoetic Stage, is also a playwright. And what a playwright. His comedy/drama “The Goldberg Variations” – about a quirky family with a lot of secrets – will make you laugh even as it turns bittersweet.
Read more about “The Goldberg Variations”
Island City Stage, 304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. Through July 16. Tickets here.
2. Summer Shorts, City Theatre
You haven’t seen this year’s Summer Shorts festival? What the heck I gotta do to get you to go? City Theatre’s annual festival features eight short plays, three of them musicals, one by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda called “21 Chump Street.” I don’t know what else to say except you don’t have much time left, so you better get moving.
Read more about Summer Shorts.
Summer Shorts, Carnival Studio Theater, Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Through July 2. Get tickets here.
3. 'The Legend of Georgia McBride,' GableStage
If pure laughter is what you’re after this summer, you’ve got one more weekend to check out the hilarious “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” about an Elvis impersonator (Clay Cartland) who starts doing drag to pay the bills. Lots of lip syncing fun.
Read more about “The Legend of Georgia McBride.”
“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” GableStage, at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables. Through June 25. Tickets here.
4. 'Finding Neverland,' Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Time is also running out to see the Broadway musical ‘Finding Neverland,’ based on the film starring Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet, about author J.M. Barrie and the creation of Peter Pan. You don’t need to believe in fairies to enjoy it, but it helps.
Read more about “Finding Neverland.”
“Finding Neverland,” Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Through June 25. Tickets here.