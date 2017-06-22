What should you see on stage this weekend? Pick anything – the choices are great

’21 Chump Street’ by Lin-Manuel Miranda is part of this year’s Summer Shorts at the Arsht Center.

You haven’t seen this year’s Summer Shorts festival? What the heck I gotta do to get you to go? City Theatre’s annual festival features eight short plays, three of them musicals, one by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda called “21 Chump Street.” I don’t know what else to say except you don’t have much time left, so you better get moving.

Read more about Summer Shorts.

Summer Shorts, Carnival Studio Theater, Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Through July 2. Get tickets here.