What should you see on stage this weekend? Pick anything – the choices are great

Caleb (Ryan Didato) would gladly strangle his dad (Peter Librach) in 'The Goldberg Variations.'George Wentzler
By Connie Ogle For Miami.com

Whether you’re in the mood to laugh or cry, time is running out to see some truly good theater in South Florida. What are you waiting for?

1. 'The Goldberg Variations,' Island City Stage

Pablo (Alex Alvarez) and Charlotte (Ilana Isaacson) are sympatico in ‘The Goldberg Variations.’George Wentzler

Stuart Meltzer, the artistic director of Miami’s terrific Zoetic Stage, is also a playwright. And what a playwright. His comedy/drama “The Goldberg Variations” – about a quirky family with a lot of secrets – will make you laugh even as it turns bittersweet.

Read more about “The Goldberg Variations

Island City Stage, 304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. Through July 16. Tickets here.

2. Summer Shorts, City Theatre

’21 Chump Street’ by Lin-Manuel Miranda is part of this year’s Summer Shorts at the Arsht Center.

You haven’t seen this year’s Summer Shorts festival? What the heck I gotta do to get you to go? City Theatre’s annual festival features eight short plays, three of them musicals, one by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda called “21 Chump Street.” I don’t know what else to say except you don’t have much time left, so you better get moving.

Read more about Summer Shorts.

Summer Shorts, Carnival Studio Theater, Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Through July 2. Get tickets here.

3. 'The Legend of Georgia McBride,' GableStage

Tom Wahl and Clay Cartland will crack you up in ‘The Legend of Georgia McBride.’George Schiavone

If pure laughter is what you’re after this summer, you’ve got one more weekend to check out the hilarious “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” about an Elvis impersonator (Clay Cartland) who starts doing drag to pay the bills. Lots of lip syncing fun.

Read more about “The Legend of Georgia McBride.”

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” GableStage, at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables. Through June 25. Tickets here.

4. 'Finding Neverland,' Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Christine Dwyer gets caught up in the magic in ‘Finding Neverland.’

Time is also running out to see the Broadway musical ‘Finding Neverland,’ based on the film starring Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet, about author J.M. Barrie and the creation of Peter Pan. You don’t need to believe in fairies to enjoy it, but it helps.

Read more about “Finding Neverland.”

“Finding Neverland,” Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Through June 25. Tickets here.

