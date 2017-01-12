The Miami Jewish Film Festival turns 20 this year, and organizers have put together a lineup of 65 feature-length and short movies from 20 countries for your enjoyment.

Even the most devoted film buff can’t scarf down so many movies, so we asked festival executive director Igor Shteyrenberg to give us five picks of must-see titles. You can check out the complete festival lineup here. The festival runs Jan. 12-26 at various venues around Miami.

1. "1945"

One of the most stunningly beautiful movies you’ll see all year, 1945 engages questions and emotions that are rarely even contemplated in cinema. Much more than a war film, it’s a pure film experience where every frame could be hung on a wall and looked upon in awe. Show details 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at O Cinema Miami Shores and 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Miami Beach Cinematheque. Tickets and info here. Take me there

2. 'S Is for Stanley'

This rich and rare portrait of a most complex and elusive artist beautifully, movingly, and humorously presents the enigma of Stanley Kubrick’s life. Kubrick fans will eat it up like jam. Show details 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Miami Beach Cinematheque and 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Coral Gables Arts Cinema. Tickets and info here. Take me there

3. "One Week and a Day"

As moving as it’s blackly funny, this tragicomic journey deals with universal emotions about the nature of loss, death, love, and family which will strike a chord with everyone. Show details 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at Regal South Beach and 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at O Cinema Miami Shores. Tickets and info here. Take me there

4. "Scarred Hearts" A percipient dark comedy that’s jaw-droppingly photographed and uncommonly beautiful as it perfectly blends the tragic with the triumphant. Show details 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Regal South Beach. Tickets and info here. Take me there