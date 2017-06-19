JUNE 23-25: Mangoes take over with two weekend festivals

All kinds of mangoes were available at the Redland Summer Fruit Festival at Fruit and Spice Park on Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Friday

ART EXHIBIT

WALTER WICK

Museum retrospective titled “Games, Gizmos, and Toys in the Attic” features a selection of early photographs, installation models and large-format color photographs by the award-winning author and illustrator of “Can You See What I See?” and co-creator of the famed “I Spy” book series. Together these works provide a behind-the- scenes look at his creative process and a window into the puzzles and illusions for which he is so well known.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, running through Sept. 24, at the Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; www.lowemuseum.org; $12.50, $8 for senior citizens and non-UM students, and free for Lowe members, UM students, faculty and staff, and children under 12.

HARD ROCK SHOWCASE

RISE AGAINST AND DEFTONES

Chicago straight-edge melodic hardcore band Rise Against takes the stage in support of its eighth studio album, “Wolves,” and its first single, “The Violence,” while Grammy-winning art-metal band Deftones churns out crowd faves including “Digital Bath,” “Minerva,” “Diamond Eyes,” “Tempest” and “Hole in the Earth.”

Details: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; LiveNation.com; $24-$65.25.

DYNAMIC DUO

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS AND PITBULL

Miami’s tag-team, Latin hit-makers team up, with Iglesias bringing “Bailamos,” “Be With You,” “Hero” and the new “Duele El Corazon,” while Pitbull, aka “Mr. Worldwide,” gives us party anthems including “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” “Culo,” “Give Me Everything,” “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Timber” and “Climate Change.” The boys will also share the stage for the collabs “I Like It,” “I’m a Freak” and “Messin’ Around.” CNCO opens. (Can’t make it Friday? The show returns to the AAA on Sept. 30).

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $55.95-$165.95.

JAZZ IT UP

LUIS BOFILL

Cuban singer who blends jazz, rumba, Latin and Afro-beat – and who has shared the stage with stars such as Ruben Blades, Marc Anthony, Bono, Paquito D’Rivera and many others – takes the stage for a night of hot salsa music.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Arts Garage, 180 NE First St., Delray Beach; 561-450-6357 or www.artsgarage.org; $30-$45.

MOZART IN HAVANA

SIMONE DINNERSTEIN

Acclaimed pianist, who was called “an artist of true expressive force” by the Washington Post, teams up with the Cuban ensemble Havana Lyceum Orchestra, which is making its U.S. debut.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; www.newworldcenter.com; $10.

Saturday

ONE SWEET EVENT

MANGO MANIA

Taste a large selection of rare mangos (last year more than 250 varieties were exhibited), learn how to grow and propagate this delicious tropical fruit, and how to address the problems of insects and manage diseases.

Details: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Fruit and Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; www.redlandfruitandspice.com; $40.

FAMILY FUN

MANGO HERITAGE FESTIVAL

All-day family-friendly event features a culinary contest, a chef showcase, a kids’ village and cultural performances, including a 90-minute set by Latin-funk fusion band Electric Piquete at 6:30 p.m.

Details: Noon-10 p.m. Saturday at Northwood Village, 516 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach; www.northwoodmangofest.com; free.

PARTY ROCK

SLIGHTLY STOOPID

San Diego alt-rock band renowned for its live shows mixes punk, funk, reggae, blues, folk, dub, psychedelia and even hip-hop. The boys take the stage in support of their eighth studio album, “Meanwhile … Back at the Lab,” with Iration, J Boog and The Movement opening.

Details: 5 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 20405 Amphitheater Circ., Boca Raton; www.discover.pbcgov.org; $34.50-$40.

STILL SUPREME

DIANA ROSS

Fabulous lead singer of The Supremes and the most successful female music artist in history takes the stage for her In the Name of Love Tour: You’re sure to hear the hits “Someday We’ll Be Together,” “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Love Hangover,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Upside Down” and “Why Do Fools Fall In Love.”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; www.kravis.org; $49-$150; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $51-$131.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

EMILY ESTEFAN

Gloria and Emilio’s daughter proves she’s got her own unique voice, performing tracks from her jazzy/funky/breezy debut album, “Take Whatever You Want,” which features the single “Reign (Every Night).”

Details: 9 p.m. Saturday at the Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Ticketmaster; $60-$110.

IN THE HOUSE

CAZZETTE

Swedish DJ duo that took the world by storm in 2011 with blistering remixes of Avicii’s “Sweet Dreams” and Swedish House Mafia’s “Save the World” steps behind the decks in support of its new EP “Time.”

Details: 11 p.m. Saturday at Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.oranightclub.com; $30.

Sunday

SUNDAY FUNDAY

MIAMI MARLINS

Cheer on the Fish against the world-champion Chicago Cubs and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the classic baseball film “A League of Their Own.” Actress Lori Petty will throw out the first pitch, and fans who purchase a special-event ticket at www.marlins.com/specialevents will receive a free commemorative T-shirt. Plus, as always, kids 12 and under can take part in the traditional Diamond Dash and run the bases after the contest.

Details: Game time is 1:10 p.m. Sunday; Marlins Park West Plaza, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; www.marlins.com; tickets start at $14.

SAD CLOWNS & HILLBILLIES TOUR

JOHN MELLENCAMP

Grammy-winning Americana rocker performs in support of his 23rd studio album, featuring the songs “Grandview,” “Early Bird Café” and “Indigo Sunset.” You’ll also hear fan faves such as “Pink Houses,” “Jack & Diane,” “Crumblin’ Down,” “R.O.C.K. In the U.S.A.,” “Small Town,” “Lonely Ol’ Night” and “Hurts So Good.” Special guests include Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter and Lily & Madeleine.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; $39.50-$125.

Next Week

IMPACT ‘17

DJ KHALED

Concert and summit that brings together art, music, fashion and technology features Miami hip-hopper and producer DJ Khaled headlining in support of his 10th studio album, “Grateful.” Also on the bill: Lunch Money Lewis, Rico Love, DJ LAZ, Tonio Skits and YesJulz.

Details: 4 p.m. Thursday at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; Ticketmaster; $39-$99, $249 VIP.

free for all

THE MERRY WIDOW

4 P.M. SUNDAY: Concert version of Franz Lehar’s delightful work is sung in English by members of Riuniti Opera, with conductor Daniel Andai and the Alhambra Orchestra; Temple Beth Auditorium, 5950 N. Kendall Dr., Pinecrest; 305-668-9260.