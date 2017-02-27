Here’s a list of things you should do this weekend – March 3 – 5

Friday

ROAD TRIP!

OKEECHOBEE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

If ever there were an excuse to hit the road for a few days, this is it! Weekend music festival smack in the middle of Florida features a dazzling and diverse lineup of superstar acts, including Kings of Leon, Usher & The Roots, Wiz Khalifa, The Lumineers, Bassnectar, Cold War Kids, Young the Giant, Flume, Sturgill Simpson, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, and dozens more on three main stages. Plus there will be swimming at the sandy beach, camping, great local food, “wild art,” a craft bazaar, yoga and much more.

Details: 10 a.m. Friday through noon Monday at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; www.okeechobeefest.com; three-day general pass $249; “Eternal Sunshine” VIP experience $599; see website for directions, camping info and anything else you need to know.

FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS BOCA

BRANFORD MARSALIS

Grammy-winning sax master – who has performed with giants including Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Dizzy Gillespie; composed the soundtrack to Spike Lee’s jazz joint “Mo’ Better Blues”; and was bandleader for “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” – performs the music of John Williams, from “Star Wars” to “Harry Potter,” with The Symphonia Boca Raton and conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.festivaloftheartsboca.org; $15-$125.

STILL CROONING

TONY BENNETT

One of the true American living legends – and the winner of 18 Grammys – takes the stage for an evening of magical standards. As New York magazine put it: “No one else on Earth can make a lyric written eight decades ago sound as natural as a conversation at a coffee shop.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $36-$170.

Saturday

FEELING ARTSY?

LAS OLAS ART FAIR PART 2

Beloved outdoor festival hits town for the second leg of its 29th year, bringing with it original art, eclectic displays and a wide array of styles and media from 250 artists from around the country.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 600 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, between A1A and South Federal Highway; www.artfestival.com; free.

COUNTRY FESTIVAL

103.1 WIRK’S RIB ROUND-UP

Groove to great beats and delicious eats at this annual music fest featuring the blue-collar redneck edge of Chris Janson (“Buy Me a Boat”), who has also written songs for Hank Williams Jr., Tim McGraw and other acts on the bill, including Randy Houser, LOCASH and Craig Campbell. Jon Pardi (“Head Over Boots”) rounds out the lineup.

Details: Noon Saturday at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $25-$50.

2017 TOUR

CELTIC WOMAN

Multi-platinum, all-female Irish singing sensation will enchant you with an evening of traditional Irish fare along with contemporary hits from artists such as Enya and Josh Groban. The show also features Irish dancers and a full band.

Details: 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $29-$120.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

WILLIE NELSON

One of the greatest voices in country music history performs timeless classics such as “Crazy,” “Funny How Time Slips Away,” “On the Road Again,” “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” and “Always On My Mind,” plus a possible glimpse of his upcoming album, “God’s Problem Child.” Grammy-winning “Honky Tonk Man” Dwight Yoakam opens.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $49.50-$124.50.

Sunday

A NATURAL STORYTELLER

MARC COHN

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, who won Best New Artist in 1991 for his self-titled debut album, performs that record track for track – from the iconic opener “Walking in Memphis” through “Silver Thunderbird” to the closer “True Companion” – with an all-star band.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $45-$60, VIP $85.

STRIPPED-DOWN SHOW

RICK SPRINGFIELD

Bet you didn’t know that Rick Springfield – known by many mostly for his Grammy-winning 1982 pop-rock hit “Jessie’s Girl” (or for his role as Dr. Noah Drake on “General Hospital”) – has recorded 18 albums. Well, here’s your chance to get to know him better, both as a musician and as a man, as he performs an intimate show with music, storytelling and a Q&A session with the audience.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $37-$97.

THAT VELVETY VOICE

SMOKEY ROBINSON

Two chances to see this Motown legend who was dubbed “America’s greatest living poet” by none other than Bob Dylan performing timeless pop-R&B tracks including “Shop Around,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “Ooo Baby Baby,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Going to a Go-Go,” “Tears of a Clown,” “I Second That Emotion,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “My Girl,” “Get Ready,” “My Guy,” “Just to See Her,” “Cruisin’” and “Being with You.”

Details: 8 p.m. Sunday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $30-$140; and 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $39-$129.

R&B REVOLUTIONARIES

GEORGE CLINTON & PARLIAMENT-FUNKADELIC

Legendary singer, songwriter and bandleader George Clinton, aka Dr. Funkenstein, reunites with his tripped-out funk, soul and psychedelic rock band Parliament-Funkadelic to rev up the Mothership once more. You’ll hear timeless – and often sampled – classics such as “Flash Light,” “Atomic Dog” and “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker).”

Details: 8 p.m. Sunday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $30.50.

Next Week

KEEP ON SKANKIN’

THE ENGLISH BEAT

British ska-revival band whose early-‘80s hits including “Mirror In the Bathroom,” “Tears of a Clown,” “I Confess” and “Save It For Later” still sound fresh today, takes the stage with founding guitarist Dave Wakeling at the helm. Opening act is legendary Jamaican ska band The Skatalites.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $20.

VIOLIN VIRTUOSO

ITZHAK PERLMAN

Sixteen-time Grammy winner – and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 – teams up with renowned pianist Rohan De Silva for a riveting program featuring works by Vivaldi, Beethoven, Schumann and Ravel. Perlman’s performances are “everything one wants a violin sound to be,” writes veteran critic Andrew Porter in The New Yorker.

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $35-$135.

SOULFUL CROONER

BRYAN FERRY

Legendary frontman of Roxy Music, whose impeccable style and smooth vocals earned him the nickname “The Electric Lounge Lizard,” performs classic tracks including “Love is the Drug,” “Don’t Stop the Dance” and “Slave to Love,” plus tracks from his most recent album “Avonmore.”

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $40-$85.

free for all

FREE FIRST FRIDAYS

6-9 P.M. FRIDAY: The City of Miami Beach presents this free concert series featuring Cuban singer Luis Bofill, who blends jazz, rumba, Latin and Afro-beat, and who has shared the stage with stars such as Ruben Blades, Marc Anthony, Bono, Paquito D’Rivera and many others; Normandy Fountain, 71st Street and Normandy Drive, Miami Beach; www.kccproductions.com.