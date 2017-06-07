What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
This rain is giving us seasonal affective disorder. We have already come to the end of our Netflix queue and do not even want start the next season of “Kimmy Schmidt.” Her optimism really ruins the gloomy vibe in Miami.
So what do we do when the rain keeps coming and going and we are slowly going insane? Here are some suggestions for those of you who tired of being cooped up at home but want to minimize your exposure to torrential rainfall.
Go explore Brickell City Centre
If you Uber to Brickell City Centre, you could spend the entire day there. They have tons of dining options, high end stores to peruse and, if you need to be entertained, you can zone out in the lap of luxury at their fancy movie theater. The coolest part about Brickell City Centre, though, is the architecture. The mall is open air, but has all these sophisticated features to keep the air circulating and the light poring in, which means you can stay dry but still gawk at the massive rain clouds that are gathering over the city.
Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave, Miami
Go to a museum
You could hit the Perez Art Museum Miami and the Frost Science in one day and have a science/art bonanza. Both are located near a Metromover station and have dining options that include wine and beer, so you could spend the whole day between the two spots. If you want to visit other Miami museums, take a look at our Museum Guide.
Go bowling
Even if you stink at bowling, rainy days are perfect for it because you will be indoors for at least two hours and have unlimited access to beer and cheap pizza. Take a look at our Bowling Guide to Miami and find the one closest to you.
Go see a movie
Taking in a movie is the obvious choice for a rainy day. But don’t overlook Miami’s independent cinemas; our guide rounds up the local theaters that run foreign, independent and classic flicks. Or you could ball out at one of the luxury movie theaters in Miami. Either way, you will stay dry.