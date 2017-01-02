GOLD COAST JAZZ

HOUSTON PERSON & SHELLY BERG TRIO

Legendary tenor sax artist Person – who has recorded everything from disco and gospel to pop and R&B in addition to his trademark velvet-toned, straight-ahead jazz and soulful hard bop – teams up with pianist and UM Frost School of Music Dean Berg and his trio for an incredible evening of jazz .

Details: 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $50.

50 YEARS OF FRANK

DWEEZIL ZAPPA

The late, great Frank Zappa’s son Dweezil continues his ongoing tribute to the relentlessly creative, avant-garde rock repertoire of his father with a night filled with Zappa classics.

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $30.