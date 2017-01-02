13 events in Miami this weekend – Jan. 6-8
1. RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY PRESENTS
OUT OF THIS WORLD
The Greatest Show On Earth returns with a new twist on its usual array of death-defying stunts, amazing acrobats, exotic animals and crazy clowns. This year’s show is an intergalactic adventure full of space-age family fun and technology – plus, for the first time, half the circus is on ice.
7 p.m. Friday and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; running through Jan.15; at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $16-$84.
2. LOL!
RALPHIE MAY
Runner-up on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003 who caught the comedy bug at age 17 after winning a contest to open for his idol Sam Kinison, performs four shows of typically outrageous stand-up in support of his seventh comedy special, “Unruly.”
7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Ste. 250, West Palm Beach; 561-833-1812 or www.palmbeachimprov.com; $25, $50 VIP
3. EXPERIENCE A DIVINE CULTURE
SHEN YUN
Journey back and visit the lost paradise of the Middle Kingdom, a time when the world was full of magic and splendor, as if all on Earth existed in harmony with Heaven. This land of heroes and sages, dragons and phoenixes, emperors and immortals, comes to life onstage with unrivaled artistic mastery in every dance movement and every musical note.
8 p.m. Friday. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Ziff Ballet Opera House, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $70-$200.
4. SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
Shakespeare Miami presents one of the Bard’s best with a full professional cast of actors, period costumes and original music, bringing this classic tale of love, betrayal and hate to life in three identical performances.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m. Sunday, at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; free.
5. IN THE HOUSE
NERVO
Aussie DJ twins Miriam and Olivia Nervo – who started off as fashion models, but proved they were more than just pretty faces when they won a Grammy for co-writing and producing David Guetta’s hit, “When Love Takes Over,” featuring Kelly Rowland – rock the decks with house anthems.
11 p.m. Friday at Story Miami, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.flavorus.com; $30.
6. FEELING ARTSY?
LAS OLAS ART FAIR PT. 1
The 29th annual event – one of the top 100 art festivals in the country – will transform the Boulevard into a giant street art gallery, featuring more than 150 top national artists displaying their works, plus live music, great food and an art giveaway.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Las Olas Boulevard, between SE 6th Avenue and SE 11th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale; www.artfestival.com; free.
7. SOUTH FLORIDA JAZZ
THE NEW YORK STANDARDS QUARTET
Four jazz master musicians formed the NYSQ in 2006 with the straightforward goal of playing jazz standards in a unique way, turning the songs into blank slates with a lot of freedom and room for interpretation. They then expanded the approach to include reinventions of these tunes in an almost telepathic way, as well as some original compositions.
8 p.m. Saturday at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, Nova Southeastern University Campus, 3100 Ray Ferrero Blvd., Davie; www.southfloridajazz.org; $40, $10 students.
8. HONORING THE KING
CHRIS MACDONALD’S MEMORIES OF ELVIS
The day before Elvis Presley would have turned 82, the best tribute artist around throws a Rockin’ Birthday Bash to celebrate The King, with elaborate costumes, lively dancers and a full band, plus spot-on renditions of hits including “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog” and many more.
8 p.m. Saturday at Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr.; 954-344- 5990 or www.coralspringscenterforthearts.com; $28.62-$49.82; and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Rinker Playhouse, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832- 7469 or www.kravis.org; $50.
9. SO INTO THEM
ATLANTA RHYTHM SECTION
Southern-rock band performs its timeless hits including “So In to You,” “I’m Not Gonna Let it Bother Me Tonight,” “Spooky” and “Imaginary Lover.”
8 p.m. Saturday at The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com; $25-$50, $200 VIP tables.
10. HEY MR. DJ
TIESTO
Dutch superstar DJ spins high-energy progressive house, trance and techno anthems in support of his new compilation album, “AFTR: HRS,” and the new singles “Infected,” “Your Love” and “I Want You.”
11 p.m. Saturday at LIV Nightclub, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.flavorus.com; $90.
11. GREYNOLDS PARK
BLUEGRASS JAM
Family-friendly outdoor festival satisfies your monthly bluegrass fix with honey-kissed harmonies backed by banjo, fiddle, mandolin and upright bass. Presented by the South Florida Bluegrass Association.
1-5 p.m. Sunday at Greynolds Park, 18500 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-945-3425 or www.southfloridabluegrass.org; free, $7 park admission.
12. CD FUNDRAISER
SULTANS OF STRING
Canadian trio that mixes fiery violin, kinetic guitar and funky bass lays down unstoppable grooves in a dizzying musical jam in support of its new CD “Subcontinental Drift.” Proceeds from the concerts will go toward humanitarian assistance provided by the Syrian American Assyrian Church for internally displaced children of war-torn Syria.
7 p.m. Sunday at Arts Garage, 180 NE First St., Delray Beach; 561-450-6357 or Hwww.artsgarage.org; $30-$45; and 8 p.m. Thursday at Pinecrest Gardens, Banyan Bowl, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $30-$65.
13. Free for All
FREE FIRST FRIDAYS
6-9 P.M. FRIDAY: The City of Miami Beach presents this free concert series featuring Havana-born vocalist, guitarist, composer, arranger and band leader Luis Mario Ochoa, who embraced Toronto as his new home in 1990 and found fame with his band, Cimarrón; Normandy Fountain, 71st Street and Normandy Drive, Miami Beach; www.kccproductions.com.
14. Next Week
GOLD COAST JAZZ
HOUSTON PERSON & SHELLY BERG TRIO
Legendary tenor sax artist Person – who has recorded everything from disco and gospel to pop and R&B in addition to his trademark velvet-toned, straight-ahead jazz and soulful hard bop – teams up with pianist and UM Frost School of Music Dean Berg and his trio for an incredible evening of jazz .
Details: 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $50.
50 YEARS OF FRANK
DWEEZIL ZAPPA
The late, great Frank Zappa’s son Dweezil continues his ongoing tribute to the relentlessly creative, avant-garde rock repertoire of his father with a night filled with Zappa classics.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $30.
